Ladies and Gentlemen; The best FOREX system in history for free. - page 8
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Thank you sir. is it suitable for beginners?
Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
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When i saw the best trading system as a thread description, i've interested to read the whole posts.
There are many complaints about the indicators lagging. I wanted to example a simple indicator (macd) and a trading approach.
I can not see any lagging, do you?
Most of the trader trying to use macd at zero level up or down. Instead look at the divergence levels. Thats what macd stands for right?
And another example trading approach. Using 4 moving average. We are not looking for a cross, we are looking if the price is closed below the ma cloud or closed upper from the ma cloud. Most of the trader looking for an ma cross, ma is showing what the price behave around a period, instead of looking for a cross look if price is closed upper or lower. No lagging.