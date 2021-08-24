Latest news in Elite and Advanced Elite sections - page 463

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Jox90:

For curiosity, is there a way to find the specific elite section threads or they are scattered all over the forum and mixed with all other threads?
They are mixed with other thread since the migration
 
Jox90:

For curiosity, is there a way to find the specific elite section threads or they are scattered all over the forum and mixed with all other threads?

Yes, use search.
Because there are many threads.

For example - there are elite sections wiki threads  - 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179673
and
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178673 

But many links were broken during the migration ... so - I am suggesting to you to use search anyway.

----------------------

I fixed the links on this wiki thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/176023 so you can use it now.

Advanced links/threads/tools
Advanced links/threads/tools
  • 2012.09.02
  • www.mql5.com
One more average and variations - key thread for MT4One more average and variations for MT5 - the indicators for MT5 are inside this MT5 thread The...
 

For example - you want to find sentiment zone oscillator promoted on this post #4589 - 

sentiment zone oscillator

so go to search, type 
sentiment zone oscillator

and you will find - 

  • Sentiment zone oscillator ... - small thread with indicators;
  • Sentiment zone oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (forum post promoted CodeBase link);
  • sentiment_zone_oscillator_mtf_3 indicator for MT4 - this forum post;
  • and more ...

So use search, and use this thread
Latest news in Elite and Advanced Elite sections
just for information only (to see the chart with the indicator and to know the name of the indicator).

 
ok. thank you
 

Hi Sergey and Everyone on this great thread!

Could you point to OBOS oscillator indicator found in FXCM non-MQL terminals please? I searched MQL5 thoroughly but couldn't find mentioned indi.

Thanks very much for your time!


P.S. The OBOS oscillator's values are calculated using the following formula:

OBOS Line 1 = EMA{EMA[100 x (WPr-EMA(WPr)) / StdDev(WPr)]}
OBOS Line 2 = EMA(Line 1)

where:
WPr - is the current period weighted price calculated as follows:
WPr=(2 x Close+Low+High) / 4
EMA - is the Exponential Weighted Moving Average of a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.
StdDev - is a standard deviation value of WPr calculated over a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.

Files:
OBOS_Oscillator.png  112 kb
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