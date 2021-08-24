Latest news in Elite and Advanced Elite sections - page 463
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Yes, use search.
Because there are many threads.
For example - there are elite sections wiki threads -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179673
and
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178673
But many links were broken during the migration ... so - I am suggesting to you to use search anyway.
----------------------
I fixed the links on this wiki thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/176023 so you can use it now.
For example - you want to find sentiment zone oscillator promoted on this post #4589 -
so go to search, type
sentiment zone oscillator
and you will find -
So use search, and use this thread
Latest news in Elite and Advanced Elite sections
just for information only (to see the chart with the indicator and to know the name of the indicator).
Hi Sergey and Everyone on this great thread!
Could you point to OBOS oscillator indicator found in FXCM non-MQL terminals please? I searched MQL5 thoroughly but couldn't find mentioned indi.
Thanks very much for your time!
P.S. The OBOS oscillator's values are calculated using the following formula:
OBOS Line 1 = EMA{EMA[100 x (WPr-EMA(WPr)) / StdDev(WPr)]}
OBOS Line 2 = EMA(Line 1)
where:
WPr - is the current period weighted price calculated as follows:
WPr=(2 x Close+Low+High) / 4
EMA - is the Exponential Weighted Moving Average of a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.
StdDev - is a standard deviation value of WPr calculated over a certain number of periods specified by the Numbers of periods parameter of the OBOS Properties dialog box.