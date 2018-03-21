Derivative Oscillator - page 6
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Oscillator of indicator
oscillator_of_indicator_and_ma.mq4
Upgraded derivative oscillator (multi time frame version with alerts) posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page801
Derivative oscillator extended with :
Derivative oscillator extended with :
Could you please add this indicator with some type of filter to remove some false/short signals ?
Regards
Mr Mladen
Could you please add this indicator with some type of filter to remove some false/short signals ?
Regards
bayuveneo
Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings
bayuveneo
Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings
Regards
bayuveneo
Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings
Dearest MLADEN
Thanks for this filtered version it was so hard to handle :)
regards
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2016
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.02 08:27Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional: Strategies and Techniques for Today's Turbulent Global Financial Markets
by Constance Brown
"Now in its second decade, Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional is the number-one go-to guide for market technicians seeking to improve their market timing skills with the most up-to-date tools and techniques. This second edition provides an updated look at unique formulas and key indicators, while retaining all the foundational material that made the previous edition an instant classic.
Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional has been enhanced and expanded to bring you fully up to date on all the essentials, including:
Constance Brown's Derivative Oscillator was published in her this book. The oscillator uses a 14-period RSI . The RSI is then double smoothed with exponential moving averages . The default settings for the smoothing periods are 5 and 3. In a second step a signal line is generated from the smoothed RSI by calculating a simple moving average with a period of 9. The Derivative Oscillator is calculated as the difference between the smoothed RSI and the signal line and displayed as histogram.
The formula is:
EMA(EMA(RSI(14), 5)), 3) - MVA(EMA(EMA(RSI(14), 5)), 3), 9)
The articles
Principles of Exchange Pricing through the Example of Moscow Exchange's Derivatives Market
CodeBase
Metatrader 4
Metatrader 5
Hello fx friends
Would it be possible to modify the derivative oscillator so that it appears in this way on the screen, please? I think it would be much easier to know where to do each operation.
Thanks..