Derivative Oscillator - page 6

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Upgraded derivative oscillator (multi time frame version with alerts) posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180648/page801

Files:
derivative.gif  68 kb
 

Derivative oscillator extended with :

  • 6 types of rsi
  • 22 types of price
  • floating levels
  • price smoothing prior to rsi calculations (which makes it a derivative oscillator of rsi of ema)
  • multi time frame
  • alerts


 
mladen:

Derivative oscillator extended with :

  • 6 types of rsi
  • 22 types of price
  • floating levels
  • price smoothing prior to rsi calculations (which makes it a derivative oscillator of rsi of ema)
  • multi time frame
  • alerts


Mr Mladen
Could you please add this indicator with some type of filter to remove some false/short signals ?

Regards
 
bayuveneo:
Mr Mladen
Could you please add this indicator with some type of filter to remove some false/short signals ?

Regards

bayuveneo

Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings


 
mladen:

bayuveneo

Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings


Mr Mladen
Thanks for filter addition, extended our choice for experiment :)

Regards
 
mladen:

bayuveneo

Try out this version (the example is using price filter 3 - no price smoothing). Seems that the combination can filter out some false signals but it needs more experimenting with correct settings


Dearest MLADEN

Thanks for this filtered version it was so hard to handle :)

regards


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting to Read March 2016

Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.02 08:27

Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional: Strategies and Techniques for Today's Turbulent Global Financial Markets
by Constance Brown


"Now in its second decade, Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional is the number-one go-to guide for market technicians seeking to improve their market timing skills with the most up-to-date tools and techniques. This second edition provides an updated look at unique formulas and key indicators, while retaining all the foundational material that made the previous edition an instant classic.

Technical Analysis for the Trading Professional has been enhanced and expanded to bring you fully up to date on all the essentials, including:

  • Dominant trading cycles
  • Moving averages
  • Fibonacci projections
  • Gann Analysis
  • Relative Strength Index and stochastics
  • Dominant trend lines
  • Price projections
  • Elliott Wave Principle
  • Volatility bands
  • Composite Index"

Constance Brown's Derivative Oscillator was published in her this book. The oscillator uses a 14-period RSI . The RSI is then double smoothed with exponential moving averages . The default settings for the smoothing periods are 5 and 3. In a second step a signal line is generated from the smoothed RSI by calculating a simple moving average with a period of 9. The Derivative Oscillator is calculated as the difference between the smoothed RSI and the signal line and displayed as histogram.

The formula is:

EMA(EMA(RSI(14), 5)), 3) - MVA(EMA(EMA(RSI(14), 5)), 3), 9)



 

The articles

Principles of Exchange Pricing through the Example of Moscow Exchange's Derivatives Market

CodeBase

Metatrader 4

Metatrader 5

 

Hello fx friends

Would it be possible to modify the derivative oscillator so that it appears in this way on the screen, please? I think it would be much easier to know where to do each operation.

Thanks..


Derivative oscillator smoothed

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