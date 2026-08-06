Astro... - page 23
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They are based off the positions of the planets. We know when and where planets will be at any given time.
OK if it works for you, then it is good
This is Gann's Planetary Square of 9. You can see it acts as support and resistance, the cycles should mark areas where the market will reverse.
I went through the previous post and I did not see the indicator, I have only saw two and I have download it, how ever i did not see the one with Oblique lines, could you please refer me to the oblique one?
Hello,
I am wondering if there are any new Astro indicators has been released. All indicator posted here were dated back to 2005-2006. Any help?
Planetary Square of 9 (SQ9) via bumasoft @ marketnaturalcycle.com
archive.zip
HI - Can you please advice me how exactly to install it in MT4?
Thanks
Geocosmic indicator for Metatrader 4
Hello
Where can this indicator be found please?
HI - Can you please advice me how exactly to install it in MT4?
Thanks
Any installation Guide . it seems very compilacted
Not sure if I posted this elsewhere, but know its not here, this indicator shows the moon phases and by default it is set to show the new moon(open dot) and the full moon(solid dot) but you can show the seven different moon phases in the settings.
Astro Indicators - indicator for MetaTrader 5
There are three Astro Indicators:
Select the Flag geocentric in the Indicator Parameter panel. Otherwise the view is heliocentric.
Hi, I have some Gann courses and Patrick Mikula's book on PDF. If anybody wants, I can send it to him.
Also, does anybody here have Patrick Mikula's Encylopedia of planetary aspects for short term trading??
Can you please share?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fibo & Gann variations
Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.08 08:36
William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?