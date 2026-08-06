Astro... - page 23

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tropicalrecon:
They are based off the positions of the planets. We know when and where planets will be at any given time.

OK if it works for you, then it is good

 
tropicalrecon:

This is Gann's Planetary Square of 9. You can see it acts as support and resistance, the cycles should mark areas where the market will reverse.


I went through the previous post and I did not see the indicator, I have only saw two and I have download it, how ever i did not see the one with Oblique lines, could you please refer me to the oblique one?

 

Hello, 

I am wondering if there are any new Astro indicators has been released. All indicator posted here were dated back to 2005-2006. Any help? 

 
tropicalrecon:

Planetary Square of 9 (SQ9) via bumasoft @ marketnaturalcycle.com

archive.zip

HI - Can you please advice me how exactly to install it in MT4?

Thanks 

 
Bogdan:

Geocosmic indicator for Metatrader 4

Hello


Where can this indicator be found please?

 
mohamed:

HI - Can you please advice me how exactly to install it in MT4?

Thanks 

Any installation Guide .  it seems very compilacted 

 
William Snyder #:

Not sure if I posted this elsewhere, but know its not here, this indicator shows the moon phases and by default it is set to show the new moon(open dot) and the full moon(solid dot) but you can show the seven different moon phases in the settings.

Thanks
 

Astro Indicators - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Astro Indicators - indicator for MetaTrader 5

There are three Astro Indicators:

  1. PlanetCycles Show the Angle (Aspect) between the two selected planets;
  2. Declination Show the declination of all planets;
  3. BodyPosition Show the Position of all planets.

Select the Flag geocentric in the Indicator Parameter panel. Otherwise the view is heliocentric.

Astro Indicators
Astro Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
Show the aspect of two planets, the declination of planets or just the Body position.
 
Vash #:

Hi, I have some Gann courses and Patrick Mikula's book on PDF. If anybody wants, I can send it to him.

Also, does anybody here have Patrick Mikula's Encylopedia of planetary aspects for short term trading??

Can you please share? 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Fibo & Gann variations

Sergey Golubev, 2025.03.08 08:36

William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?

William Gann methods (Part III): Does Astrology Work?

Let's try to combine the most modern technologies and ancient knowledge. We will use the Python programming language, as well as the MetaTrader 5 platform to find the connection between astronomical phenomena and the movements of the EURUSD pair. We will cover the theoretical part of astrology in finance, and try ourselves in the practical part of developing a forecasting system.

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