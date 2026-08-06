Astro... - page 22

New comment
 

Interesting stuff and much to read, of course. My day needs 36hours

 
krelian99:
Interesting stuff and much to read, of course. My day needs 36hours

These versions are not loading for some reason, I asked mladen to check it out, hopefully he can fix it.

 
tropicalrecon:
These versions are not loading for some reason, I asked mladen to check it out, hopefully he can fix it.

Any practical use of those?

 
morro:
Any practical use of those?

This is Gann's Planetary Square of 9. You can see it acts as support and resistance, the cycles should mark areas where the market will reverse.


Files:
image_197062.png  35 kb
 

tropicalrecon,tell mewhere to getthis indicator.

 
tropicalrecon:

This is Gann's Planetary Square of 9. You can see it acts as support and resistance, the cycles should mark areas where the market will reverse.

Does it repaint?

 
radic:
tropicalrecon,tell mewhere to getthis indicator.

Its in the previous post.

 
morro:
Does it repaint?

No, it's positions are already predetermined.

 
tropicalrecon:
No, it's positions are already predetermined.

Sorry to ask, but predetermined how?

What happens when the long term trend changes with all those lines in the past?

 
morro:

Sorry to ask, but predetermined how?

What happens when the long term trend changes with all those lines in the past?

They are based off the positions of the planets. We know when and where planets will be at any given time.

1...15161718192021222324
New comment