Volatility Expansion system! - page 17

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All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.08 08:50

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 49): Integrating Trend, Momentum, and Volatility Indicators into One MQL5 System

In every trader’s analytical process, technical indicators play a central role in identifying trends, gauging momentum, and pinpointing potential entry or exit points. Yet in MetaTrader 5, applying multiple indicators to a single chart often means repeatedly navigating through the Indicators tree, locating each tool, and manually attaching them one by one. While that’s manageable for two or three indicators, it quickly becomes tedious for a full multi‑indicator analysis. For new users, this is doubly frustrating because they must remember which sub‑folder a given indicator resides in, and also waste time hunting for the same indicators over and over. Each addition is another interruption in the workflow, and it’s easy to lose focus on actual market interpretation.

 

Building Volatility models in MQL5 (Part I): The Initial Implementation

Building Volatility models in MQL5 (Part I): The Initial Implementation

In this article, we present an MQL5 library for modeling and forecasting volatility. The primary goal is to provide a flexible tool for specifying different types of volatility processes. These tools are accompanied by a set of analytic utilities used to quantify the quality of the constructed models. We will demonstrate the construction of various volatility processes from the ARCH and GARCH families in MQL5.
Building Volatility models in MQL5 (Part I): The Initial Implementation
Building Volatility models in MQL5 (Part I): The Initial Implementation
  • 2026.01.14
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we present an MQL5 library for modeling volatility, designed to function similarly to Python's arch package. The library currently supports the specification of common conditional mean (HAR, AR, Constant Mean, Zero Mean) and conditional volatility (Constant Variance, ARCH, GARCH) models.
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