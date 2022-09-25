Fisher - page 26

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mladen:

TRADERSM

They are all working for me without any code change at all :

What build are you using?

This is the version

 
mladen:

TRADERSM

They are all working for me without any code change at all :

What build are you using?

Sorry for too many post some whent Wrong This is the version

Files:
3.png  46 kb
 
TRADERSM:

Sorry for too many post some whent Wrong This is the version

TRADERSM

I don't have build 940 on my PC, but with build 950 it works fine too (the preivous example was from build 840) :

Files:
example.jpg  289 kb
 
mladen:

TRADERSM

I don't have build 940 on my PC, but with build 950 it works fine too (the preivous example was from build 840) :

Mr.mladen sorry i mistaken me also same as you

Pls i need it atleast histo version

Files:
ttt.png  46 kb
 

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All John Ehlers Indicators...

Sergey Golubev, 2022.01.18 07:32

Elegant oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Elegant oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

In his article in February 2022 issue of TASC, “An Elegant Oscillator: Inverse Fisher Transform Redux,” author John Ehlers explains how he uses the inverse Fisher transform to create an indicator he calls the elegant oscillator.


 

Ehlers Fisher transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ehlers Fisher transform - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Since it was one of the most wrongly used (by the "solar wind" and similar repainting versions) here is a simple, non-repainting, Ehlers Fisher transform indicator for Metatrader 5.
Ehlers Fisher transform
Ehlers Fisher transform
  • www.mql5.com
Ehleres Fisher transform
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