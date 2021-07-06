Laguerre indicator - page 16
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@mladen
Ok thank's mladen
But I made an error I was talkink about the EA on this thread page 8, using a laguerre indicator. PantherEA_ver3.0
The indicator is a Laguerre.mq4, not coded properly, I change it to use one of your's laguerre_rsi
ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Laguerre filter was described by John Ehlers in the "Time Warp - without Space Travel" document. In its original version it did not use period parameter and that somewhat limited its usage in some versions.
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ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The original of this indicator was posted here : ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI. But, since the metatrader 5 platform is evolving and changing a lot, and since we had enough time to learn some nuances, some optimization stuff can be done
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ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This version is a version that is a part of optimization
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ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI (no built in functions) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This version is the version of smoothed Laguerre RSI even further optimized by not using any built in function at all
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