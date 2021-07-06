Laguerre indicator - page 16

New comment
 

@mladen

Ok thank's mladen

But I made an error I was talkink about the EA on this thread page 8, using a laguerre indicator. PantherEA_ver3.0

The indicator is a Laguerre.mq4, not coded properly, I change it to use one of your's laguerre_rsi

 

ATR adaptive Laguerre filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Laguerre filter was described by John Ehlers in the "Time Warp - without Space Travel" document. In its original version it did not use period parameter and that somewhat limited its usage in some versions.

----------------

ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

The original of this indicator was posted here : ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI. But, since the metatrader 5 platform is evolving and changing a lot, and since we had enough time to learn some nuances, some optimization stuff can be done

----------------

ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This version is a version that is a part of optimization

  • atr calculation is done internally (not using built in atr)
  • smoothing is done using built in averages functions though - simply to allow more smoothing modes

----------------

ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI (no built in functions) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This version is the version of smoothed Laguerre RSI even further optimized by not using any built in function at all

----------------

ATR adaptive smoothed Laguerre RSI 2 (extended) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ATR adaptive Laguerre filter
ATR adaptive Laguerre filter
  • www.mql5.com
ATR adaptive Laguerre filter
1...910111213141516
New comment