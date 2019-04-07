Guppy Multiple Moving Average - page 13
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Guppy MMA
Forum threads
The articles
CodeBase
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Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the post to download.
GMMA with AscTrend (blue/red dots on the chart - not repainted!) and with Ichimoku cloud (MT5) - all indicators are from the CodeBase.
EURUSD -
Dollar Index -
Brent Crude Oil -
Guppy Multiple Moving Average and similar