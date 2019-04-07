Guppy Multiple Moving Average - page 13

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Guppy MMA

From this post: Guppy MMA means "Guppy multiple moving average". So, Guppy MMA are those averages (there is no one average but all those averages are the Guppy MMA). Some more information from Daryl Guppy himself (including the way how it should be traded) you can find here : http://www.guppytraders.com/gup329.shtml

Forum threads

  • Metatrader 5 versions of indicators ... - the thread with MT5 indicators
  • Guppy Multiple Moving Average (MT4/MT5 indicators/systems)- the key thread
  • Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (Simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the postto download.
  • 4 Time frame Guppy mma oscillator - the indicator from this post to download (MT4)
  • Guppy MMA of Averages for Metatrader 5 - the indicator from this post to download
  • Guppy Moving Average - old thread with MT4 indicators
  • GMMA Trading System - old development thread for MT4

The articles

CodeBase

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Guppy MMA indicators setup as trading system for MT5 (simple template to trade; indicators: Guppy MMA indicator; Double stochastic; Highs-Lows indicator) - the post to download.





Guppytraders.com - GMMA Guppy Multiple Moving Average
  • www.guppytraders.com
This indicator was developed by Daryl Guppy. It is fully explained in TREND TRADING. Captures the inferred behaviour of traders and investors by using two groups of averages. Uses fractal repetition to identify points of agreement and disagreement which precede significant trend changes. Applied to understand the nature and character of the...
 

GMMA with AscTrend (blue/red dots on the chart - not repainted!) and with Ichimoku cloud (MT5) - all indicators are from the CodeBase.

EURUSD - 

Dollar Index - 


Brent Crude Oil - 


 

Guppy Multiple Moving Average and similar

  1. GMMA Trading System thread
  2. Indicators, system explanation how-to-use documentation - the thread 
  3. RainbowMMA thread
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