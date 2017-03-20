What funny/strange font is this in MQL5 website? - page 2

New comment
 

The new font is wider and more curly and this is doesn't look nice and smooth as the previous font.

I hope it gets back to the old font.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

The new font is wider and more curly and this is doesn't look nice and smooth as the previous font.

I hope it gets back to the old font.


Words are nothing in this case. There are very many specific settings on PC and browser which may affect the result, and it will look differently for someone. This is why I'm asking about a screenshot. Also you may post details about your issue to the service desk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
Not a standard fonts and looks ugly
 

This is what I see:


 
 
Papillon:

It looks more readable, imho.
 
Waseem Raza:
Not a standard fonts and looks ugly


These are exactly standard fonts available by names on your PC. Previous fonts was custom MQ.

"Ugly" needs more explanation, imho, cause it's not characteristic.

New fonts are more wide and round. This is all I can say for now.

 
Papillon:

It's always the same reasoning, Metaquotes doesn't have to decide for us what is more readable. Anyway, not a big deal.

Actually I'm agree with you, and I'm not from MQ. I don't like many things they do as improvements.
 
Stanislav Korotky:
Actually I'm agree with you, and I'm not from MQ. I don't like many things they do as improvements.

I don't like especially their latest  'improvement'. As soon as any MQL-page is (re-) loaded I hear a 'ping'. Before that it was only if I have got a new private message or an answer of the service desk.

Does anybody knows how can I get rid of the 'pings' on every page?

This is my setting - do I something wrong?


 
Carl Schreiber:

I don't like especially their latest  'improvement'. As soon as any MQL-page is (re-) loaded I hear a 'ping'. Before that it was only if I have got a new private message or an answer of the service desk.

Does anybody knows how can I get rid of the 'pings' on every page?

This is my setting - do I something wrong?



Try taking the tick out of moderator and system comments.
123
New comment