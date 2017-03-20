What funny/strange font is this in MQL5 website? - page 2
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The new font is wider and more curly and this is doesn't look nice and smooth as the previous font.
I hope it gets back to the old font.
The new font is wider and more curly and this is doesn't look nice and smooth as the previous font.
I hope it gets back to the old font.
Words are nothing in this case. There are very many specific settings on PC and browser which may affect the result, and it will look differently for someone. This is why I'm asking about a screenshot. Also you may post details about your issue to the service desk.
This is what I see:
It looks more readable, imho.
Not a standard fonts and looks ugly
These are exactly standard fonts available by names on your PC. Previous fonts was custom MQ.
"Ugly" needs more explanation, imho, cause it's not characteristic.
New fonts are more wide and round. This is all I can say for now.
It's always the same reasoning, Metaquotes doesn't have to decide for us what is more readable. Anyway, not a big deal.
Actually I'm agree with you, and I'm not from MQ. I don't like many things they do as improvements.
I don't like especially their latest 'improvement'. As soon as any MQL-page is (re-) loaded I hear a 'ping'. Before that it was only if I have got a new private message or an answer of the service desk.
Does anybody knows how can I get rid of the 'pings' on every page?
This is my setting - do I something wrong?
I don't like especially their latest 'improvement'. As soon as any MQL-page is (re-) loaded I hear a 'ping'. Before that it was only if I have got a new private message or an answer of the service desk.
Does anybody knows how can I get rid of the 'pings' on every page?
This is my setting - do I something wrong?
Try taking the tick out of moderator and system comments.