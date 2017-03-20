What funny/strange font is this in MQL5 website? - page 3
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Try taking the tick out of moderator and system comments.
Doesn't work. :(
I even tried to disable every thing and still get the pings.
Hi Carl i had the same issue on Mozilla.
After logging out and logging in again it was gone.