a Kling on Every (Re-) Load of a Web-Page, Anybody else too?
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Hi,
since this morning I get on every (re-) load of any web-page a kling - while I defined to be noticed only on special occasions (see my notification tab):
For quite some time I haven't got any of these "klings". It seems that they all have been saved by Metaquotes and now they are played at every possible chance? ;)
I have already told the Service Desk - but I'd like to know, is this a problem only on my side?
Thanks!