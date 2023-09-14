Converting PERIOD to numbers and working with 2 periods in one EA
What about is it? Every indicator has two parameters - Symbol and Timeframe. For example, MACD:
int iMACD( string symbol, // symbol name ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period, // period int fast_ema_period, // period for Fast average calculation int slow_ema_period, // period for Slow average calculation int signal_period, // period for their difference averaging ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price // type of price or handle );
See also Chart Timeframes and function PeriodSeconds().
I speak to the possibility when to using 2 indicators into an EA (an EA that use 2 indicators for trade, as conditions to open and close trades in example)
and the possibility to externally (input) set 2 different periods of those 2 indicators, in the Input Window of Optimization function
(in example input period for MA = 5 minutes and input period for MACD = 15 minutes).
I hope you got my point.
If, in example, there is the possibility to convert the
PERIOD_M5 into something like int period=5,
and PERIOD_M15 into something like int period=15,
with the int period variable running as an integer value for 1 minutes (1 means 1 minute period, 5 means 5 minute period,
60 means 1 hour period, 240 means 4h period, etc..)
Please, read about Input Variables and Enumerations, then try this simple EA and you will the same picture:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Demo_Periods_For_Indicators.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES first_period=PERIOD_M15; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES second_period=PERIOD_H1; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks for the reply.
Interesting how qith mq5 we can have human descriptions of the timeframes.
But it does not satisfy my question at all.
Controversely, what i need is the exactly contrary:
i want the possibility to turn/switch/convert the enum time frames (1 minute, 2 minute, 20 minute, 1 hour, etc...) into an
integer variable, for let me switching the values during optimization, something like:
int a=1; // where 1 is M1 (or enum time frame / case of M1) int a=2; // where 2 is M2 (or enum time frame / case of M2) // etc... int a=6; // where 6 is M6 ior enum time frame / case of M6) int a=7; // where 7 is M10 (or enum time frame / case of M10) int a=8; //where 8 is M12 (or enum time frame / case of M12) // etc... int a=12; // where 12 is H1 (or enum time frame / case of H1) int a=13; // where 13 is H2 (or enum time frame / case of H2)
in other words, a possibility to optimize 2 variable into an EA that uses 2 indicators:
those variable to be switched/optimized are the
TIMEFRAME OF INDICATOR1 AND TIMEFREAME OF INDICATOR2
with the way to optimize them, in a fashion like the optimizator engine:
start (0), step(1), stop(13)
where 0 is the current chart timeframe
1 is m1
2 is m2
...
6 is m6
..
12 is h1
etc..
I hope you are going to study how to insert code properly.
Yes, i'll do.
My previous reply was not true code inserting, but just a series of examples to
let me explain better what i demand for.
I'm going to edit my post.
I think, what i need is a programmer's trick more than a guide to the correctness of the code
or how to use timeframes and periods.
In more other words, i simply want the possibility to step, during optimization, the timeframes
like they are extern(input) integer variables, starting from 0(current timeframe choosen in the
optimization window), going on with 1(first time frame, so M1), and so on with 2(second time frame, so M2),
etc..
In this way i can optimize the EA with in it 2 indicators, by different time frame working with them
(in example MA=M1 and MACD=M1; MA=M2 and MACD=H1, MA=D1 and MACD=H4, etc...) with all combinations
possible.
Regards
Try to optimize this EA in Strategy Tester. Why not?
Whoa!
It is possible to do this?
Great.
I was turning around a method of conversion of enum time frames into integers for
the optimization/combinations of the time frames, and it is a still implemented feature.
I was not knowning that in mt5 was possible to optimize (stepping) also time frames.
This make the MT5 the perfect forex optimizer!
This last reply solved all my problems.
Thanks!
If you have a time frame current
and you want to get another multiple timeframe, you can only do it with string conversion:
uint second;
string val_seconds;
// Example
// current period PERIOD_M5
// second period PERIOD_M30
if (seconds == 300) // PERIOD_M5
last_period = PERIOD_M30;
val_seconds = EnumToString (PERIOD_M30);
You can not convert val_seconds to int because
ENUM_TIMEFRAME can only convert for long whole lengths
2E + 14 (16384
Hi.
It is possible to convert the PERIOD and the ENUM_TIMEFRAMES (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_D1, etc...)
into something like numbers, in example an int variable?
In example it is possible to convert PERIOD_M1 into an int?
something like
int peri = PERIOD_M1;
this is useful for me, for in example when using an EA with 2 indicators in it, and those indicators work
with 2 different period (in exmaple MA on a 5 minute period (PERIOD_M5) and MACD on a 15 minute period (PERIOD_M15).
if i set the common variable _PERIOD for both indicators in the EA, it would run on the same period i testing (or live trading),
in example if i test the EA in M5 it will have M5 in MA and MACD, if i test H1 it will have both period MA and MACD with H1.
I want something like to have in example MA with M5 period and MACD with M15 period.
It is possible?
if i try to do this, the compiler say me "can't convert enum".
from:
input int MAperi=0, MACDperi=0;
macdd=iMACD(NULL,MACDperi,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE);
maa=iMA(_Symbol,MAperi,75,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW);
in other words more, i need the case to optimze the PERIOD for 2 different indicators, with not the only
case they have the same PERIOD, but different periods too, preferably settable by an extern(input) int variable.
I remember that in mq4 there were a way to so something like this.