Reality and Facts -- Winner Traders only 17%
Agreed, same FCA mentioned high leverage is a main accounts killing weapon
17%? I think even less :)
Waseem Raza: Agreed, same FCA mentioned high leverage is a main accounts killing weaponIt is not Leverage that s the "killer", it is the lack of knowledge and experience in using the Leverage that is the "killer"!
Deevog: At the end of Feb 2017 I collected data from a website about traders working on 3 pairs and you can see the real facts how many peoples are winners!!! The main reason peoples loosing using high leverage. See image below, also find attached image for larger preview.Please note that those trades are not Winners (nor Losers), but orders that are currently still open in either a profitable position or in a loosing position. It does not in any way reflect if the order will end up being closed as either profit or as loss.
Also, any recently opened order, will automatically open as in Loss due to spread. In summary, those stats don't really say much!
Fernando Carreiro:
Please note that those trades are not Winners (nor Losers), but orders that are currently still open in either a profitable position or in a loosing position. It does not in any way reflect if the order will end up being closed as either profit or as loss.
Also, any recently opened order, will automatically open as in Loss due to spread. In summary, those stats don't really say much!
Please note that those trades are not Winners (nor Losers), but orders that are currently still open in either a profitable position or in a loosing position. It does not in any way reflect if the order will end up being closed as either profit or as loss.
Also, any recently opened order, will automatically open as in Loss due to spread. In summary, those stats don't really say much!
And FCA data also not really fact???
Actually over 90% peoples loosing this is a fact and reality
Waseem Raza: And FCA data also not really fact??? Actually over 90% peoples loosing this is a fact and realityI did not say it was not a fact! I said, that what was important is how that fact is interpreted. It is not the "Leverage" that is the culprit, but the "ignorance" of the users that are using such high leverage that is the root cause.
I use high Leverage yet I am profitable! Why am I not one of the "statistics"? Because I know how to properly access my risk, so Leverage is not the "Evil" but Ignorance about it is!
EDIT: With regards to the "Screenshot" of the 17% Winners, all I was saying is that those stats do not have any bearing on the matter because they are about something totally different and calls to my point of lack of understand that leads people to reach incorrect conclusions.
EDIT2: If one wants to shows the stats of how there is a very small percentage of traders that are profitable, then one must use stats of Closed orders and not of Open orders.
Fernando Carreiro:
I did not say it was not a fact! I said, that what was important is how that fact is interpreted. It is not the "Leverage" that is the culprit, but the "ignorance" of the users that are using such high leverage that is the root cause.
I use high Leverage yet I am profitable! Why am I not one of the "statistics"? Because I know how to properly access my risk, so Leverage is not the "Evil" but Ignorance about it is!
EDIT: With regards to the "Screenshot" of the 17% Winners, all I was saying is that those stats do not have any bearing on the matter because they are about something totally different and calls to my point of lack of understand that leads people to reach incorrect conclusions.
EDIT2: If one wants to shows the stats of how there is a very small percentage of traders that are profitable, then one must use stats of Closed orders and not of Open orders.
I did not say it was not a fact! I said, that what was important is how that fact is interpreted. It is not the "Leverage" that is the culprit, but the "ignorance" of the users that are using such high leverage that is the root cause.
I use high Leverage yet I am profitable! Why am I not one of the "statistics"? Because I know how to properly access my risk, so Leverage is not the "Evil" but Ignorance about it is!
EDIT: With regards to the "Screenshot" of the 17% Winners, all I was saying is that those stats do not have any bearing on the matter because they are about something totally different and calls to my point of lack of understand that leads people to reach incorrect conclusions.
EDIT2: If one wants to shows the stats of how there is a very small percentage of traders that are profitable, then one must use stats of Closed orders and not of Open orders.
Read this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167690 , and peoples are far from facts
Waseem Raza: Read this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167690 , and peoples are far from factsDid you even read my post? I already stated that I don't dispute those facts but I am disputing how you are using other unrelated facts without understanding their meaning! Anyway, no need to answer! I am signing off this discussion!
Fernando Carreiro:there is no such killer if you could see how the future will look like!
It is not Leverage that s the "killer", it is the lack of knowledge and experience in using the Leverage that is the "killer"!
It is not Leverage that s the "killer", it is the lack of knowledge and experience in using the Leverage that is the "killer"!
Adrian Antohi:FCA going to put rule regard leverage for new traders 1:25 and for experienced traders 1:50 , We 100 group traders supporting this and sent a replay to FCA. Learn more
there is no such killer if you could see how the future will look like!
there is no such killer if you could see how the future will look like!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The main reason peoples loosing using high leverage. See image below, also find attached image for larger preview.