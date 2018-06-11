Reality and Facts -- Winner Traders only 17% - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro:
Did you even read my post? I already stated that I don't dispute those facts but I am disputing how you are using other unrelated facts without understanding their meaning! Anyway, no need to answer! I am signing off this discussion!
So you don't know  what FCA discovered about loosing peoples  they found leverage and that's why they informed to all brokers for changing leverage, your are the first trader who saying high leverage is not a problem so funny , get some experience

for education read and then make comments   for your education just

http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/07/forex_leverage.asp
Forex Leverage: A Double-Edged Sword
Forex Leverage: A Double-Edged Sword
  • Grace Cheng
  • www.investopedia.com
One of the reasons why so many people are attracted to trading forex compared to other financial instruments is that with forex, you can usually get much higher leverage than you would with stocks. While many traders have heard of the word "leverage," few have a clue about what leverage is, how leverage works and how leverage can directly...
[Deleted]  
Deevog:
So you don't know  what FCA discovered about loosing peoples  they found leverage and that's why they informed to all brokers for changing leverage, your are the first trader who saying high leverage is not a problem so funny , get some experience

for education read and then make comments   for your education just

http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/07/forex_leverage.asp
Really? Wow! You don't say! Maybe you should do a search for some of my posts (see below) and then you can tell me all about it. That is, if you still think I am so clueless about such matters!

EDIT: Let me make it easier for you (here are a few):
 
Alexander Fedosov:
17%? I think even less :)
Yep less trade, low risk, high reward,,,
 
Why peoples loosing in their first 90 days ? looking more comments plz
 
Waseem Raza:
FCA going to put rule regard leverage for new traders 1:25  and for experienced traders 1:50 , We 100 group traders supporting this and sent a replay to FCA. Learn more 

Define new traders and whats the period differences between new and experienced 


im a trader that been with outside the UK brokers for 3 years am i considered a new trader?

 
Deevog:
At the end of Feb 2017  I collected data from a website about traders working on 3 pairs and you can see the real facts how many peoples are winners!!!

The main reason peoples loosing using high leverage. See image below, also find attached image for larger preview.

I think that this is very optimistic. My opinion for that is around 5-7 percent!

 
Stevf:

Define new traders and whats the period differences between new and experienced 


im a trader that been with outside the UK brokers for 3 years am i considered a new trader?

Read More On FCA website 


FCA proposes stricter rules for contract for difference products
  • www.fca.org.uk
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is today proposing stricter rules for firms selling ‘contract for difference’ (CFD) products to retail customers to improve standards across the sector and ensure consumers are appropriately protected.
 

This is reality for today even can say fact


 
Waseem Raza:

Read More On FCA website 


Thanks for the link


Im completely against this, it is starting to be like north american regulations which is currently set at 50:1 leverage and some ridiculous rules that doesn't serve some customers well

 
Deevog:

This is reality for today even can say fact


this is 25% winning trades!! why would anyone wanna cap that with leverage!! 


does putting a speed limit on the road help to serve any purpose if someone people can't drive and they just take the care keys and go to the streets?!


a better action would be setting a course and a small test for anyone who wants to start trading then putting a leverage if needed!! 


what an unproductive rule

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