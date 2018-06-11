Reality and Facts -- Winner Traders only 17% - page 2
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Did you even read my post? I already stated that I don't dispute those facts but I am disputing how you are using other unrelated facts without understanding their meaning! Anyway, no need to answer! I am signing off this discussion!
for education read and then make comments for your education just
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/07/forex_leverage.asp
So you don't know what FCA discovered about loosing peoples they found leverage and that's why they informed to all brokers for changing leverage, your are the first trader who saying high leverage is not a problem so funny , get some experience
for education read and then make comments for your education just
http://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/07/forex_leverage.asp
EDIT: Let me make it easier for you (here are a few):
17%? I think even less :)
FCA going to put rule regard leverage for new traders 1:25 and for experienced traders 1:50 , We 100 group traders supporting this and sent a replay to FCA. Learn more
Define new traders and whats the period differences between new and experienced
im a trader that been with outside the UK brokers for 3 years am i considered a new trader?
At the end of Feb 2017 I collected data from a website about traders working on 3 pairs and you can see the real facts how many peoples are winners!!!
The main reason peoples loosing using high leverage. See image below, also find attached image for larger preview.
I think that this is very optimistic. My opinion for that is around 5-7 percent!
Define new traders and whats the period differences between new and experienced
im a trader that been with outside the UK brokers for 3 years am i considered a new trader?
Read More On FCA website
This is reality for today even can say fact
Read More On FCA website
Thanks for the link
Im completely against this, it is starting to be like north american regulations which is currently set at 50:1 leverage and some ridiculous rules that doesn't serve some customers well
This is reality for today even can say fact
this is 25% winning trades!! why would anyone wanna cap that with leverage!!
does putting a speed limit on the road help to serve any purpose if someone people can't drive and they just take the care keys and go to the streets?!
a better action would be setting a course and a small test for anyone who wants to start trading then putting a leverage if needed!!
what an unproductive rule