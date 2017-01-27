What FCA sample data says 82% Peoples losing

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FCA want to change policy about CFD,FOREX and they want giving less leverage to protect traders in online trading shape they also cleared Binary bets regulated under gambling commission.

If it will effect soon what will happen with running trades peoples should need to deposit more.

FCA also want to cancel all kind of bonus.

These are better things and winning result can be increased. 

you can read more regard this  

 

 for moderators this is not press review plz.

CP16/40: Enhancing conduct of business rules for firms providing contract for difference products to retail clients
  • www.fca.org.uk
This consultation outlines our concerns around increasing evidence of poor conduct and risks to investor protection from retail contracts for differences (CFDs) and proposes a package of policy measures designed to address those risks.
 
Waseem Raza:

FCA want to change policy about CFD,FOREX and they want giving less leverage to protect traders in online trading shape they also cleared Binary bets regulated under gambling commission.

If it will effect soon what will happen with running trades peoples should need to deposit more.

FCA also want to cancel all kind of bonus.

These are better things and winning result can be increased. 

you can read more regard this  

 

 for moderators this is not press review plz.

I have added my opion

<link removed by moderator>

 

Regarding the thread title: What FCA sample data says 82% Peoples loosing

From page 35: 
From a random sample of client accounts from eight CFD firms, our internal analysis suggests that 82% of clients lose money on these products. The average outcome was a loss of £2,200 per client. Our research suggests that inexperienced retail clients lose less money than experienced clients due to the lower number and volume of trades.

Also on page 5:

France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) found 89% of consumers lost money on these products and investors lost on average €10,887 and with a median investor loss of €1,843. Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Study of investment performance of individuals trading in CFDs and forex in France, 13 October 2014. The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) found 75% of consumers lost money at an average loss of €6,900. CBI, Central Bank inspection finds 75% of CFD clients lose money, 23 November 2015
So, you should ignore 80-90% of the trading advice you see on forums 
 

I received one broker email to regard FCA coming conditions on Broker and it showing FCA found some hard fats why so many peoples loosing and they want to improve these results their key conditions 

Cancel All Kind of Bonuses

Broker need to give low leverage to traders

 We sure these will increase the results. As without leverage you can use .01 or micro lot on 2000 USD balance  

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