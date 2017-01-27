What FCA sample data says 82% Peoples losing
FCA want to change policy about CFD,FOREX and they want giving less leverage to protect traders in online trading shape they also cleared Binary bets regulated under gambling commission.
If it will effect soon what will happen with running trades peoples should need to deposit more.
FCA also want to cancel all kind of bonus.
These are better things and winning result can be increased.
for moderators this is not press review plz.
I have added my opion
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Regarding the thread title: What FCA sample data says 82% Peoples loosing
Also on page 5:
I received one broker email to regard FCA coming conditions on Broker and it showing FCA found some hard fats why so many peoples loosing and they want to improve these results their key conditions
Cancel All Kind of Bonuses
Broker need to give low leverage to traders
We sure these will increase the results. As without leverage you can use .01 or micro lot on 2000 USD balance
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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FCA want to change policy about CFD,FOREX and they want giving less leverage to protect traders in online trading shape they also cleared Binary bets regulated under gambling commission.
If it will effect soon what will happen with running trades peoples should need to deposit more.
FCA also want to cancel all kind of bonus.
These are better things and winning result can be increased.
you can read more regard this
for moderators this is not press review plz.