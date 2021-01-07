Downloading MetaTrader 4 downloads MetaTrader 5!
You can't download MT4 from Metaquotes website anymore (www.mql5.com or www.metatrader4.com).
You can only download it from your broker's website.
- www.mql5.com
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Download MT4 from metaquotes downloads MT5
Keith Watford, 2017.01.09 12:49
I have contacted the service desk about this issue.
This is what I sent them....
Hello,
Please either remove the option to download MT4 from your website or fix it so that it does actually download MT4 and not MT5.
We are getting sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.
"Why when I try to download MT4 from the metaquotes website it downloads MT5?"
Their response....
You can download MetaTrader 4 from your broker's website. Please, notice that:
All our resources are allocated for the development of MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 lanquage. Regarding MetaTrader 4 can say that its further development is not part of our plans.
Please, read these articles:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
Not a satisfactory response at all!
I have replied....
you don't understand. It is totally ridiculous that you click to download MT4 from metaquotes website and MT5 is downloaded instead.
I KNOW that it can be downloaded from a broker, that is not the issue. The issue is that there are so many posts on the forum from people who don't know. We are sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.
You are aware that clicking to download MT4, actually results in downloading MT5, so please either fix the download so that it DOES download MT4 or remove it altogether and inform anyone who would like to download MT4 to go to a broker's website. That is the only honest thing that you can do.
Waiting to see how they respond........
Sorry honest_knave, we post at the same time.
No, the apology should be from me - you pipped me to the post!
But having wrestled with the "pocket" feature for several minutes I couldn't bring myself to delete my post after seeing yours
No, the apology should be from me - you pipped me to the post!
But having wrestled with the "pocket" feature for several minutes I couldn't bring myself to delete my post after seeing yours
dear friends
I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4 - my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??
so what is problem?
Piet
dear friends
I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4 - my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??
so what is problem?
Piet
my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??
What does that mean?
I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4
Have you even read this topic?
You can't download MT4 from Metaquotes website anymore (www.mql5.com or www.metatrader4.com).
You can only download it from your broker's website.
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I am trying to downlod MT4 from the official website:
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_campaign=www.metatrader4.com
It downloads a file with name mt4setup.exe, but when you install it, it is MT5!!!
Any clues? How can we contact them?