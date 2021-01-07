Downloading MetaTrader 4 downloads MetaTrader 5!

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I am trying to downlod MT4 from the official website:

https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_campaign=www.metatrader4.com

It downloads a file with name mt4setup.exe, but when you install it, it is MT5!!!

Any clues? How can we contact them? 

 

You can't download MT4 from Metaquotes website anymore (www.mql5.com or www.metatrader4.com).

You can only download it from your broker's website. 

Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
Automated Trading and Strategy Testing
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MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Download MT4 from metaquotes downloads MT5

Keith Watford, 2017.01.09 12:49

I have contacted the service desk about this issue.

This is what I sent them.... 

Hello,

Please either remove the option to download MT4 from your website or fix it so that it does actually download MT4 and not MT5.

We are getting sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.

"Why when I try to download MT4 from the metaquotes website it downloads MT5?"

Their response....

You can download MetaTrader 4 from your broker's website. Please, notice that:

All our resources are allocated for the development of MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 lanquage. Regarding MetaTrader 4 can say that its further development is not part of our plans.

Please, read these articles:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/66

Not a satisfactory response at all!

I have replied....

you don't understand. It is totally ridiculous that you click to download MT4 from metaquotes website and MT5 is downloaded instead.

I KNOW that it can be downloaded from a broker, that is not the issue. The issue is that there are so many posts on the forum from people who don't know. We are sick and tired of answering the same question over and over again.

You are aware that clicking to download MT4, actually results in downloading MT5, so please either fix the download so that it DOES download MT4 or remove it altogether and inform anyone who would like to download MT4 to go to a broker's website. That is the only honest thing that you can do.

Waiting to see how they respond........ 


 
honest_knave:

That's ridiculous indeed... I can't believe they don't actually see the issue.
 
Sorry honest_knave, we post at the same time.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
Sorry honest_knave, we post at the same time.

No, the apology should be from me - you pipped me to the post!

But having wrestled with the "pocket" feature for several minutes I couldn't bring myself to delete my post after seeing yours  

 
honest_knave:

No, the apology should be from me - you pipped me to the post!

But having wrestled with the "pocket" feature for several minutes I couldn't bring myself to delete my post after seeing yours  

Yes, you've given a detailed answer indeed.
 

dear friends

I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4 - my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??

so what is problem?

Piet

 
Citer27:

dear friends

I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4 - my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??

so what is problem?

Piet

 my downloaded wordt also blokked door mqI5.com??

What does that mean?


I can no downloaded my Meratrader 4 

Have you even read this topic?

Eleni Anna Branou:

You can't download MT4 from Metaquotes website anymore (www.mql5.com or www.metatrader4.com).

You can only download it from your broker's website. 

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