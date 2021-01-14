How to extend DRAW_ARROW to the right?
Example of indicator: Fractals Corridor Breakdown
When a fractal appears, extend it until a new one is found so that you can see more clearly where the price will break through the fractal. The candlestick that breaks through the fractal is colored:
Figure: 1. Fractals Corridor Breakdown
Thus, the indicator visualizes a line from the fractal and a candlestick that breaks through the fractal.
Fractals Corridor Breakdown
- www.mql5.com
Индикатор на основе iFractals. Плюс зарисовка свечи, которая пробивает фрактал
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Hi! I am making a few adjustments in the Fractals indicator from MetaQuotes and i am trying to create more dots to the right, like a support and resistance line, i need 5 more dots to the right instead of just one but i am having a hard time doing it
Can someone show me the way? I needed something like this but with a fixed amount of 5 dots if possible, i have some idea of what is controlling the dots but i am not being able to find how to add more.
This is the Fractals code:
https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/30
Thanks in advance.