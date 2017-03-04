Freelnce raised to minimum 20$, is it good/bad? - page 2
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Yes right..
Marco's math : 2% of 10$ = 2$
Marco's math : 2% of 10$ = 2$
I mean 18$ from 20$ of course.
Great for Developers and for some customers who need small jobs is not good at all, but sometimes customers need big jobs with small amount of money and that's not fair
I don't understand how can the service not be profitable ?
Maybe they mean the cost of running the payment system ?
If you take the commission for all jobs and all sold and rented EA's and all signal subscriptions that should be a lot of money.
I don't understand how can the service not be profitable ?
Maybe they mean the cost of running the payment system ?
If you take the commission for all jobs and all sold and rented EA's and all signal subscriptions that should be a lot of money.
Look at this :
1/3 of jobs through arbitration. I calculated the total commission of these 87 jobs as 693.99 USD. Do you think it pays 29 arbitrations ?
I am not interested to pay 10% commission on a 500 USD and more, so yes most of my jobs are outside the system (I don't contact or even ask customers to do it outside but once I have a regular customer I prefer to trust him than to pay 50 or 100 USD commission). All the system is (was?) done to favor cheap jobs, they finally understood it needs a bit more professionalism.
I have no problem to understand it's not profitable, they need to pay the site, the payments system, maintenance, etc...it's fixed cost, probably not the problem. The problem is arbitration, can you imagine how much time to arbitrate a job seriously ? They have to pay the employees (admin, moderators, outside people ?). Professional developers jobs are profitable without any doubts, but it's not paying all the BS jobs.
Look at this :
1/3 of jobs through arbitration. I calculated the total commission of these 87 jobs as 693.99 USD. Do you think it pays 29 arbitrations ?
I am not interested to pay 10% commission on a 500 USD and more, so yes most of my jobs are outside the system (I don't contact or even ask customers to do it outside but once I have a regular customer I prefer to trust him than to pay 50 or 100USD commission). All the system is (was?) done to favor cheap jobs, they finally understood it needs a bit more professionalism.
Well then the certified coder idea might not be so bad.
It could result in less arbitration.
But there will always be those that somehow want their money back when their ordered EA isn't profitable some even go as far as blaming the coder that their idea does not work.
THose people should be weeded out and disposed of if you ask me.