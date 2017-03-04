Freelnce raised to minimum 20$, is it good/bad? - page 2

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Mohammad Soubra:
Yes right..
But what you mean by 2% 
Mistake, or you mean it?
Marco's math : 2% of 10$ = 2$
 
Alain Verleyen:
Marco's math : 2% of 10$ = 2$
LOL
But maybe he mean that 2% 
Would be dream for developers over here ;)
 
Alain Verleyen:
Marco's math : 2% of 10$ = 2$

I mean 18$ from 20$ of course.

 
Great for Developers and for some customers who need small jobs is not good at all, but sometimes customers need big jobs with small amount of money and that's not fair
 
Mohammed Mounir:
Great for Developers and for some customers who need small jobs is not good at all, but sometimes customers need big jobs with small amount of money and that's not fair
If a customer need a small job (10$) there is no need for a Freelance section, with money locked, arbitration, etc...Most of the 10$ jobs are just attempt to have an EA for free or almost.
 

I don't understand how can the service not be profitable ?

Maybe they mean the cost of running the payment system ?

If you take the commission for all jobs and all sold and rented EA's and all signal subscriptions that should be a lot of money.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

I don't understand how can the service not be profitable ?

Maybe they mean the cost of running the payment system ?

If you take the commission for all jobs and all sold and rented EA's and all signal subscriptions that should be a lot of money.

I have no problem to understand it's not profitable, they need to pay the site, the payments system, maintenance, etc...it's fixed cost, probably not the problem. The problem is arbitration, can you imagine how much time to arbitrate a job seriously ? They have to pay the employees (admin, moderators, outside people ?). Professional developers jobs are profitable without any doubts, but it's not paying all the BS jobs.

Look at this :



1/3 of jobs through arbitration. I calculated the total commission of these 87 jobs as 693.99 USD. Do you think it pays 29 arbitrations ?


I am not interested to pay 10% commission on a 500 USD and more, so yes most of my jobs are outside the system (I don't contact or even ask customers to do it outside but once I have a regular customer I prefer to trust him than to pay 50 or 100 USD commission). All the system is (was?) done to favor cheap jobs, they finally understood it needs a bit more professionalism.
 
Alain Verleyen:
I have no problem to understand it's not profitable, they need to pay the site, the payments system, maintenance, etc...it's fixed cost, probably not the problem. The problem is arbitration, can you imagine how much time to arbitrate a job seriously ? They have to pay the employees (admin, moderators, outside people ?). Professional developers jobs are profitable without any doubts, but it's not paying all the BS jobs.

Look at this :



1/3 of jobs through arbitration. I calculated the total commission of these 87 jobs as 693.99 USD. Do you think it pays 29 arbitrations ?


I am not interested to pay 10% commission on a 500 USD and more, so yes most of my jobs are outside the system (I don't contact or even ask customers to do it outside but once I have a regular customer I prefer to trust him than to pay 50 or 100USD commission). All the system is (was?) done to favor cheap jobs, they finally understood it needs a bit more professionalism.
Yes totally correct
I am with you
The arbitration might be the main reason
 
how much is MQL5 commission for signal providers and developers?
 

Well then the certified coder idea might not be so bad.

It could result in less arbitration.

But there will always be those that somehow want their money back when their ordered EA isn't profitable some even go as far as blaming the coder that their idea does not work.

THose people should be weeded out and disposed of if you ask me.

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