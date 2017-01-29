For loop & print - page 2

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whroeder1:
  1. Your post means you have no idea how to code.
  2. You couldn't be bothered to learn mql4, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
  3. There are only two choices: learn to code it, or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds lines of code.
I saw 3000 time exactly this reply from you , with regards.
I never ask nobody code for me, specialy for free
I know  c++ from past , I love programming that ask questions , that was my field in university not exactly this language, in other hand it is not much money for pay sombody do it for me.
I post here after,reading,searching,...if I cant.
I prefer pay somebody to learn me, no for doing for me!!!
So its better some helping others, no telling read/pay over and over!!
best regards
thank you
 
javad.111: I know  c++ from past , I love programming that ask questions , that was my field in university not exactly this language, i
if(type<2) OpenMarketOrder(ticket,symbol,type,price,lot);

void OpenMarketOrder(int ticket_,string symbol_,int type_,double price_,double lot_)
is this mean ticket=ticket_ ,  symbol=symbol_ , ....?

If yes why using that?
  1. Any one that doesn't know what a function call is, how the parameters vs arguments work, or why use a function call, does not know how to code.
  2. I stand by my statement that you need to learn or pay.
  3. You protest but I stand by my statement.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Any one that doesn't know what a function call is, how the parameters vs arguments work, or why use a function call, does not know how to code.
  2. I stand by my statement that you need to learn or pay.
  3. You protest but I stand by my statement.
I am not pro in c, but worked last two year
function call is not complicated thing
but it can simple without new paeameter I think,maybe wrong
if you use this energy & time of telling read/payo or argue for solution , the world could be better place now :)
good luck buddy !
 

Ok so know that if you call the Print() function too fast repeatedly, especially in fast loops, it can start to skip lines in the log.

I am not sure if that is the problem here but i see a while loop with a print() call in your code.

I do not know how many cycles you loop has but you can for example try the following:

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
    }

When i run this code the log starts at cycle 749

Now if i add a slight delay like this

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
     Sleep(10);
    }

Then it does go all the way.

I am not saying that this is the problem but it could be and so it's easy for you to try it by adding a slight delay to your code.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Ok so know that if you call the Print() function too fast repeatedly, especially in fast loops, it can start to skip lines in the log.

I am not sure if that is the problem here but i see a while loop with a print() call in your code.

I do not know how many cycles you loop has but you can for example try the following:

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
    }

When i run this code the log starts at cycle 749

Now if i add a slight delay like this

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
     Sleep(10);
    }

Then it does go all the way.

I am not saying that this is the problem but it could be and so it's easy for you to try it by adding a slight delay to your code.

Or just open the real log.
 
Marco vd Heijden:

Ok so know that if you call the Print() function too fast repeatedly, especially in fast loops, it can start to skip lines in the log.

I am not sure if that is the problem here but i see a while loop with a print() call in your code.

I do not know how many cycles you loop has but you can for example try the following:

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
    }

When i run this code the log starts at cycle 749

Now if i add a slight delay like this

   for(int i=0;i<1000;i++)
    {
     Print(IntegerToString(i));
     Sleep(10);
    }

Then it does go all the way.

I am not saying that this is the problem but it could be and so it's easy for you to try it by adding a slight delay to your code.

My problem solved...Thank you Marco & Honest
 
Marco vd Heijden: Ok so know that if you call the Print() function too fast repeatedly, especially in fast loops, it can start to skip lines in the log.
  1. Just to clarify: it does not "skip lines in the log." It skips them in the GUI.
  2. Right click -> Open -> open the file and all lines will be there.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Just to clarify: it does not "skip lines in the log." It skips them in the GUI.
  2. Right click -> Open -> open the file and all lines will be there.
Yes you are right as always.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Yes you are right as always.
It's better Read or Pay somebody!!! :)
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