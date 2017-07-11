Asking help for a coding...
- Don't double post.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Just code it:
double emaPrev = iMA(..., i+1); double cloPrev = Close[ i+1]; double emaCurr = iMA(..., i ); double cloCurr = Close[ i ]; bool wasAbove = cloPrev > emaPrev; bool isAbove = cloCurr > emaCurr; bool isCross = wasAbove != isAbove;
I am new to coding and still try to learn it. Can somebody tell me how to do this. The case is there is a EMA with period of 9 and I need to get a signal after crossing that EMA from current candle close. I appreciate your kind help. thank you.
hello, you can see the sample of moving average built in on your MT4, there was a logic for it
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check for open order conditions | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckForOpen() { double ma; int res; //--- go trading only for first tiks of new bar if(Volume[0]>1) return; //--- get Moving Average ma=iMA(NULL,0,MovingPeriod,MovingShift,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); //--- sell conditions if(Open[1]>ma && Close[1]<ma) { res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,LotsOptimized(),Bid,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Red); return; } //--- buy conditions if(Open[1]<ma && Close[1]>ma) { res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,LotsOptimized(),Ask,3,0,0,"",MAGICMA,0,Blue); return; } //--- }
Achmad Wijaya:
if(Volume[0]>1) return;
|For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change
number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable
(duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 forum.) Always use time. New
candle - MQL4 forum
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
|For a new bar test, Bars is unreliable (a refresh/reconnect can change
number of bars on chart,) volume is unreliable (miss ticks,) Price is unreliable
(duplicate prices and The == operand. - MQL4 forum.) Always use time. New
candle - MQL4 forum
I disagree with making a new bar function, because it can only be called once per tick. A variable can be tested multiple times.
- Don't double post.
- Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem. Just code it:
No friend I have started. I can show you code also. I did not show it here b.coz it is a mess. see the results from the picture.
Don't double post
No friend I have started. I can show you code also. I did not show it here b.coz it is a mess. see the results from the picture.
Stop double posting.
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Blue #property indicator_color2 Red //---- double CrossUp[]; double CrossDown[]; //double prevtime; double Range,AvgRange; double fasterMAnow_1; extern int FasterMA = 9; extern int FasterShift = 0; extern int FasterMode=1; extern int MediumMA = 9; extern int MediumShift = 0; extern int MediumMode=1; int init() { SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY); SetIndexArrow(0,233); SetIndexBuffer(0,CrossUp); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,EMPTY); SetIndexArrow(1,234); SetIndexBuffer(1,CrossDown); return(0); } int deinit() { return(0); } int start() { int i,counter; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); if(counted_bars<0) return(-1); if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; int limit=Bars-counted_bars; if(counted_bars==0) limit-=1+9; //---- for(i=0; i<=limit; i++) { counter=i; Range=0; AvgRange=0; for(counter=i;counter<=i+9;counter++) { AvgRange=AvgRange+MathAbs(High[counter]-Low[counter]); } Range=AvgRange/10; //---- fasterMAnow_1 = iMA(NULL, 0, FasterMA, FasterShift, FasterMode, PRICE_OPEN, i); if((Open[i]<fasterMAnow_1)&& (Close[i]>fasterMAnow_1)) { CrossUp[i]=Low[i]-Range*0.5; } if((Open[i]>fasterMAnow_1)&& (Close[i]<fasterMAnow_1)) { CrossDown[i]=High[i]+Range*0.5; } } return(0); }
I have deleted your other 2 topics that were simply duplicates of this one.
Do not post duplicated topics.
You are checking everytick so if the condition is true sometime during the life of the bar, you will get an arrow.
Either only check when a bar closes or ke sure to remove arrows if the condition is no longer true.
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I am new to coding and still try to learn it. Can somebody tell me how to do this. The case is there is a EMA with period of 9 and I need to get a signal after crossing that EMA from current candle close. I appreciate your kind help. thank you.