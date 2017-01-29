For loop & print
1.Is it reliable alert or expert window on metatrader ?
In addition when I use this way to see witch one of line programs is going first it shows wrong! ...for example I have :
for(i=0;i=5;i++)
{Alert("i=",i);
for(j=10;j=12;j++)
Alert("j=",j)
}
it shows = i =1,2,...,10 as series but It must shows i = 1 and j = 10 11 12 ...because second loop must finish at the first
2.why SCR does not work for debug ?! F11 is disable
i wrote wrong here ....forget it
=============================================
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{Print("i=",i);
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue;
if(OrderComment()!=OrdComm) continue;
opened_list[o]=ticket;
opened_list[o+1]=0;
o++;
Print("o2",o);
if(OrderType()>1 && OrderOpenPrice()!=price)
{
i wrote wrong here ....forget it
=============================================
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{Print("i=",i);
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue;
if(OrderComment()!=OrdComm) continue;
opened_list[o]=ticket;
opened_list[o+1]=0;
o++;
Print("o2",o);
if(OrderType()>1 && OrderOpenPrice()!=price)
{
It shows wrong ... when i =1 , must "o2" be printed ...not i 2 3 4 5
Your code makes no sense. You need to post more of it if you want a meaningful response.
Your code makes no sense. You need to post more of it if you want a meaningful response.
its a simple account copier... I used some where Print for whats happening line by line in program
But I see Print of for it does not work by discipline !
//| Simple Copier |
//| Copyright 2015, Vladimir V. Tkach |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property version "1.1"
#property copyright "Copyright © 2015, Vladimir V. Tkach"
#property description "Trades copying utility with multiplyer."
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Enumerator of working mode |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum copier_mode
{
master,
slave,
};
input copier_mode mode=0; // Working mode
input int slip=10; // Slippage (in pips)
input double mult=1.0; // Multiplyer (for slave)
int
opened_list[500],
ticket,
type,
filehandle;
string
symbol;
double
lot,
price,
sl,
tp;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Initialisation function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void init()
{
ObjectsDeleteAll();
EventSetTimer(1);
Print("init");
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Deinitialisation function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void deinit()
{
ObjectsDeleteAll();
EventKillTimer();
Print("deinit");
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
{Print("ontimer");
if(!ObjectFind("mode") || ObjectDescription("mode")!=EnumToString(mode))
{
ObjectDelete("mode");
ObjectCreate("mode",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
ObjectSet("mode",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
ObjectSet("mode",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,10);
ObjectSet("mode",OBJPROP_COLOR,Red);
ObjectSetText("mode",EnumToString(mode));
ObjectSet("mode",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,10);
}
//--- Master working mode
if(EnumToString(mode)=="master")
{
//--- Saving information about opened deals
if(OrdersTotal()==0)
{
filehandle=FileOpen("C4F.csv",FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON);
FileWrite(filehandle,"");
FileClose(filehandle);
}
else
{
filehandle=FileOpen("C4F.csv",FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON);
if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) break;
symbol=OrderSymbol();
if(StringSubstr(OrderComment(),0,3)!="C4F") FileWrite(filehandle,OrderTicket(),symbol,OrderType(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderLots(),OrderStopLoss(),OrderTakeProfit());
FileFlush(filehandle);
}
FileClose(filehandle);
}
}
}
//--- Slave working mode
if(EnumToString(mode)=="slave")
{
//--- Checking for the new deals and stop loss/take profit changes
filehandle=FileOpen("C4F.csv",FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_COMMON);
if(filehandle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
int o=0;
opened_list[o]=0;
Print("o1=",o);
while(!FileIsEnding(filehandle))
{
ticket=StrToInteger(FileReadString(filehandle));
symbol=FileReadString(filehandle);
type=StrToInteger(FileReadString(filehandle));
price=StrToDouble(FileReadString(filehandle));
lot=StrToDouble(FileReadString(filehandle))*mult;
sl=StrToDouble(FileReadString(filehandle));
tp=StrToDouble(FileReadString(filehandle));
Print("ticket=",ticket);
string
OrdComm="C4F"+IntegerToString(ticket);
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{Print("i=",i);
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue;
if(OrderComment()!=OrdComm) continue;
opened_list[o]=ticket;
opened_list[o+1]=0;
o++;
Print("o2",o);
if(OrderType()>1 && OrderOpenPrice()!=price)
{
if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),price,0,0,0))
Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during modification of the order.");
}
if(tp!=OrderTakeProfit() || sl!=OrderStopLoss())
{
if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),sl,tp,0))
Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during modification of the order.");
}
break;
}
//--- If deal was not opened yet on slave-account, open it.
if(InList(ticket)==-1 && ticket!=0)
{Print("ticket2=",ticket);
FileClose(filehandle);
if(type<2) OpenMarketOrder(ticket,symbol,type,price,lot);
if(type>1) OpenPendingOrder(ticket,symbol,type,price,lot);
return;
}
}
FileClose(filehandle);
}
else return;
//--- If deal was closed on master-account, close it on slave-accont
for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{Print("i2=",i);
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS)) continue;
if(StringSubstr(OrderComment(),0,3)!="C4F") continue;
if(InList(StrToInteger(StringSubstr(OrderComment(),StringLen("C4F"),0)))==-1)
{
if(OrderType()==0)
{
if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID),slip))
Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during closing the order.");
}
else if(OrderType()==1)
{
if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK),slip))
Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during closing the order.");
}
else if(OrderType()>1)
{
if(!OrderDelete(OrderTicket()))
Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during deleting the pending order.");
}
}
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Checking list |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int InList(int ticket_)
{Print("ticket_=",ticket_);
int h=0;
while(opened_list[h]!=0)
{Print("opened_list[h]=",opened_list[h]);
if(opened_list[h]==ticket_) return(1);
h++;
}
return(-1);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Open market execution orders |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OpenMarketOrder(int ticket_,string symbol_,int type_,double price_,double lot_)
{
double market_price=MarketInfo(symbol_,MODE_BID);
if(type_==0) market_price=MarketInfo(symbol_,MODE_ASK);
double delta;
delta=MathAbs(market_price-price_)/MarketInfo(symbol_,MODE_POINT);
if(delta>slip) return;
if(!OrderSend(symbol_,type_,LotNormalize(lot_),market_price,slip,0,0,"C4F"+IntegerToString(ticket_))) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during opening the market order.");
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Open pending orders |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OpenPendingOrder(int ticket_,string symbol_,int type_,double price_,double lot_)
{
if(!OrderSend(symbol_,type_,LotNormalize(lot_),price_,slip,0,0,"C4F"+IntegerToString(ticket_))) Print("Error: ",GetLastError()," during setting the pending order.");
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Normalize lot size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotNormalize(double lot_)
{
double minlot=MarketInfo(symbol,MODE_MINLOT);
if(minlot==0.001) return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,3));
else if(minlot==0.01) return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,2));
else if(minlot==0.1) return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,1));
return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,0));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi javad.111,
Please use the SRC button when posting code.
Hi javad.111,
Please use the SRC button when posting code.
Sorry dear Sergey...its disabled !!
in addition, code is working with no problem... I have only one question that why for loop is not ended yet, i increased
- if(OrderComment()!=OrdComm) continue;Not a good idea, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
- for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++){In the presence of multiple orders (one EA multiple charts, multiple EA's, manual trading)
:
if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID),slip))
- You must count down when closing/deleting/modifying in a position loop. Get in the habit of always counting down. Loops and Closing or Deleting Orders - MQL4 forum
- and check OrderSelect. What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 forum and Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
- You must RefreshRates after sleep and between multiple server calls if you want to use the Predefined Variables (Bid/Ask) or OrderClosePrice() instead.
- if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),price,0,0,0))There is no function OrderModify in MT5. You should have posted in the MT4 section.
- if(minlot==0.001) return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,3));Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is always wrong
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
- if(OrderComment()!=OrdComm) continue;Not a good idea, brokers can change comments, including complete replacement.
- for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++){In the presence of multiple orders (one EA multiple charts, multiple EA's, manual trading)
:
if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID),slip))
- You must count down when closing/deleting/modifying in a position loop. Get in the habit of always counting down. Loops and Closing or Deleting Orders - MQL4 forum
- and check OrderSelect. What are Function return values ? How do I use them ? - MQL4 forum and Common Errors in MQL4 Programs and How to Avoid Them - MQL4 Articles
- You must RefreshRates after sleep and between multiple server calls if you want to use the Predefined Variables (Bid/Ask) or OrderClosePrice() instead.
- if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),price,0,0,0))There is no function OrderModify in MT5. You should have posted in the MT4 section.
- if(minlot==0.001) return(NormalizeDouble(lot_,3));Do NOT use NormalizeDouble, EVER. For ANY Reason. It's a kludge, don't use it. It's use is always wrong
- SL/TP (stops) need to be normalized to tick size (not Point.) (On 5Digit Broker Stops are only allowed to be placed on full pip values. How to find out in mql? - MQL4 forum) and abide by the limits Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial and that requires understanding floating point equality Can price != price ? - MQL4 forum
- Open price for pending orders need to be adjusted. On Currencies, Point == TickSize, so you will get the same answer, but it won't work on Metals. So do it right: Trailing Bar Entry EA - MQL4 forum or Bid/Ask: (No Need) to use NormalizeDouble in OrderSend - MQL4 forum
- Lot size must also be adjusted to a multiple of LotStep. If that is not a power of 1/10 then NormalizeDouble is wrong. Do it right.
really thank you for helping !
The code is contain two line :
if(type<2) OpenMarketOrder(ticket,symbol,type,price,lot);
void OpenMarketOrder(int ticket_,string symbol_,int type_,double price_,double lot_)
-----------------------------
is this mean ticket=ticket_ , symbol=symbol_ , ....?
If yes why using that?
- Your post means you have no idea how to code.
- You couldn't be bothered to learn mql4, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate.
- There are only two choices: learn to code it, or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds lines of code.
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1.Is it reliable alert or expert window on metatrader ?
In addition when I use this way to see witch one of line programs is going first it shows wrong! ...for example I have :
for(i=0;i=5;i++)
{Alert("i=",i);
for(j=10;j=12;j++)
Alert("j=",j)
}
it shows = i =1,2,...,10 as series but It must shows i = 1 and j = 10 11 12 ...because second loop must finish at the first
2.why SCR does not work for debug ?! F11 is disable