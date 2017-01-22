When are you planning to move on MT5 ? - page 6
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Just wake up to see these discussions. I just have one thing to say
I have to say i am not aware of any limitations, you say more numerous maybe you can name some?
I already mentioned some in this post. Regards.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167373/page4#comment_4019079
You have not decompiled, but many other people did, and stole months of effort from many developers.
Do you use ticks history when you are trading live ???, How do you do it ??, Are you saving the ticks to a file ??
That also has many limitations. Do you have the platform turned on 24 hours a day? If yes, still you'll NEVER keep all the ticks, for many reasons. I guess you'll know that.
And regarding backtesting, there are very few data sources, in fact, almost everyone uses the same source. How much have you paid for third-party software for something that MT5 does natively in an easy and free way ???. How many hours have you spent downloading and preparing those data ??? And then, a month later, you repeat the same process to download and prepare the new data ???, and so on??.
No, it is not because of poor quality of the trader or the developer, it is because of the limitations of the product.
Regards.
No, I have 2 platforms turned on 24 hours a day... for redundancy
Not having to harvest ticks anymore would be the single biggest motivator right now for me to make the transition. I just need to explore it further.
You really are very close minded! Do you even remember when MT5 introduced real tick data? Very recently! Yet you argue about it as if it was the "holy grail".
Let me tell you that there are products out there that have had real tick data access for decades, so I ask, why are you not using those better products?
Maybe you are.
But they do not have other advantages that MT5 does. Also you do not know which platforms I use or I have used.
Of course I remember. Before that I did not use MT5. I had to use 2 platforms, MT4 for some things and another platform for other things. Now I can have it all on one unique platform: MT5.
Does it even matter? No it does not! Famous traders have made much more money then any of us combined and all they had was pencil and paper in hand, with no computers, nor charts nor any "tick history" at all. Only their wits and the current prices.
I'm glad you're commenting on this. Precisely they used "tape reading", functionality that offers natively MT5 (Times & Sales) and does not exist in MT4. I agree that there is no need for charts.
Stop arguing about what is so obvious! It does not matter if it MT3, MT4, MT5 or MT2156. What ever the version, it will always have its pros and cons and people that like it and those that don't. Just accept it!
Who does not accept it ??.
Who said MT5 does not have things to improve ???. Who said it has no cons ?? .- Obviously there is nothing perfect.
What I'm saying is that it has far fewer cons than MT4.
Regards.
Maybe you are.
But they do not have other advantages that MT5 does. Also you do not know which platforms I use or I have used.
I'm glad you're commenting on this. Precisely they used "tape reading", functionality that offers natively MT5 (Times & Sales) and does not exist in MT4. I agree that there is no need for charts.
Who does not accept it ??.
Who said MT5 does not have things to improve ???. Who said it has no cons ?? .- Obviously there is nothing perfect.
What I'm saying is that it has far fewer cons than MT4.
No, I have 2 platforms turned on 24 hours a day... for redundancy
Not having to harvest ticks anymore would be the single biggest motivator right now for me to make the transition. I just need to explore it further.
Well the decompiling issue i do not see this as a limitation of what can be done with the platform.
Simply because security issues will always exist for any type of product and can be improved.
I do not see any limitations in using M1 or the lack of ticks history.
So this turns out to be something personal i guess.
What some call a limitation, i would call it a useless feature.
OK people, enough is enough.
If you want to discuss the pros and cons when comparing MT4 and MT5 then start a new topic.
Note the title of this thread and keep on topic.
It is ok to state your reasons for changing or not changing to MT5, but this discussion is way off topic.
OK people, enough is enough.
If you want to discuss the pros and cons when comparing MT4 and MT5 then start a new topic.
Note the title of this thread and keep on topic.
It is ok to state your reasons for changing or not changing to MT5, but this discussion is way off topic.
Agree.
Anyway it's a "deaf and mute" discussion.
What will decide about MT4 and MT5 future is not your opinions guys ;-)
OK people, enough is enough.
If you want to discuss the pros and cons when comparing MT4 and MT5 then start a new topic.
Note the title of this thread and keep on topic.
It is ok to state your reasons for changing or not changing to MT5, but this discussion is way off topic.
Ok, I already opened another thread to discuss these issues. Thank you.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167691