When are you planning to move on MT5 ?
- Let's kill MT4!
- Candle GMT offset
- How long do you plan to trade Forex Demo Account before investing real money?
I will move if and when I have time to learn mql5 properly.
While MT4 is still going, I have no immediate need to change.
No need for mt5 it lacks hedging capabilities .
That feature is available in MT5 since April 2016.
- www.mql5.com
That feature is available in MT5 since April 2016.
To be more exact, MT5 has always allowed hedging
What was not possible before April 2016 was to open several positions on the same symbol, which is not the same.
To be more exact, MT5 has always allowed hedging
What was not possible before April 2016 was to open several positions on the same symbol, which is not the same.
Well, I think what Farrukh Aleem meant was the ability to open opposite trades on the same instrument, and MetaQuotes's announcement that I linked above referred to that as well. Although it is clear that the term "hedging" is very broad and can be interpreted from many points of view.Regards.
Well, I think what Farrukh Aleem meant was the ability to open opposite trades on the same instrument, and MetaQuotes's announcement that I linked above referred to that as well. Although it is clear that the term "hedging" is very broad and can be interpreted from many points of view.Regards.
Exact.
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"Hedging" in Forex trading -Why do it?
Alain Verleyen, 2017.01.19 17:06
Yes.
- Hedging is covering your trade(s) (risk) on different symbol(s) (not necessarily on correlated pairs, as this implied Forex). Don't forget that Forex is not the only way to trade, by far.
- Locking is what Keith's is describing and which is very widely named, improperly, hedging. And which actually doesn't hedge anything, is dangerous as I explained too, and most probably useless as well described by Keith.
- Being able to trade different strategies on the same symbol, as described by Amir, is a completely different thing. (Amir can name it hedging if he wants, but it's just plain wrong and confusing). Of course it's easier to do on MT4 or on MT5 with "hedging" account. But it can also be done on an MT5 netting account, though it's of course more complicated.
I will move if and when I have time to learn mql5 properly.
While MT4 is still going, I have no immediate need to change.
I think many of us are in this situation.
A clear statement from MetaQuotes about the future of MT4 would probably create the necessary impetus to learn faster.
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