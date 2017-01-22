When are you planning to move on MT5 ? - page 2

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Marco vd Heijden:
I already did it many times but every time i do, frustration builds quickly and i switch back as fast as possible.

It happens with all software major update, and power users are the main "victims". 15 years ago I was a "Windows" guy exclusively, but I was very interested by Linux, so I tried it... 5 times at least (on 3 or 4 years) before I was able to switch completely. 

As always there is 2 sides on this :

  1. It's difficult when you have a lot of habits to change them, as you lose a lot of productivity and you are frustrated.
  2. The new system has real drawbacks, which the developers want or don't want to fix. (Example with Windows 8 which was an horror).

I encourage you and everyone, to post about your attempts and your problems with MT5/mql5 in either :

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12572 (suggestions)

or

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167049 (bugs)

 
Alain Verleyen:
  1. The new system has real drawbacks, which the developers want or don't want to fix. (Example with Windows 8 which was an horror). 

Follows the normal Windows pattern since 98!

  • Windows 98 - great 
  • Windows ME - rubbish
  • Windows XP - great
  • Windows Vista - rubbish 
  • Windows 7 - great
  • Windows 8 - rubbish 
  • Windows 10 - great 

 
honest_knave:

Follows the normal Windows pattern since 98!

  • Windows 98 - great 
  • Windows ME - rubbish
  • Windows XP - great
  • Windows Vista - rubbish 
  • Windows 7 - great
  • Windows 8 - rubbish 
  • Windows 10 - great 

What about Windows 2000 ? Windows 8.1 ?

And where is Windows 9 ???

:D 

 

What about Windows 2000 ? 

That was on the NT line

Windows 8.1 

As equally <censored> as Windows 8. Besides, I'm not splitting 98 or 10 either ;-)

And where is Windows 9 ???

 Skipped for compatibility with shoddily written code for Windows 9x

 

 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:
It lacks an option: "I've already done it". Regards.

Yes definitely, I was aware of it, but my focus was on people who are on MT4 so that I could know when should I be starting to develop products on mql5 . I know there are a few trades who have already done that.  Any how , How was your experience ?

 

Regards. 

[Deleted]  
Shehbaz Nawaz:Yes definitely, I was aware of it, but my focus was on people who are on MT4 so that I could know when should I be starting to develop products on mql5 . I know there are a few trades who have already done that.  Any how , How was your experience ?

Based on the MQL5 Cloud statistics, you should have started already!


Statistics - MQL5 Cloud Network
Statistics - MQL5 Cloud Network
  • cloud.mql5.com
Amount of produced work, agents distribution by countries, RAM, CPU and OS bit count
 
Alain Verleyen:

To be more exact, MT5 has always allowed hedging

What was not possible before April 2016 was to open several positions on the same symbol, which is not the same.

After april 2016 its possible to take several buy sells in same instrument? in mt5?
 
ok found it yes we can use hedging/netting system.
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Based on the MQL5 Cloud statistics, you should have started already!


Wow, I wasn't aware of that. Things are heating up. Thanks for the share man
 
Farrukh Aleem:
After april 2016 its possible to take several buy sells in same instrument? in mt5?

Yes it is.

I need the "I never used MT4 and never will" option :)

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