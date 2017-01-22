When are you planning to move on MT5 ? - page 2
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I already did it many times but every time i do, frustration builds quickly and i switch back as fast as possible.
It happens with all software major update, and power users are the main "victims". 15 years ago I was a "Windows" guy exclusively, but I was very interested by Linux, so I tried it... 5 times at least (on 3 or 4 years) before I was able to switch completely.
As always there is 2 sides on this :
I encourage you and everyone, to post about your attempts and your problems with MT5/mql5 in either :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12572 (suggestions)
or
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/167049 (bugs)
Follows the normal Windows pattern since 98!
Follows the normal Windows pattern since 98!
What about Windows 2000 ? Windows 8.1 ?
And where is Windows 9 ???
:D
What about Windows 2000 ?
That was on the NT line
Windows 8.1
As equally <censored> as Windows 8. Besides, I'm not splitting 98 or 10 either ;-)
And where is Windows 9 ???
Skipped for compatibility with shoddily written code for Windows 9x
It lacks an option: "I've already done it". Regards.
Yes definitely, I was aware of it, but my focus was on people who are on MT4 so that I could know when should I be starting to develop products on mql5 . I know there are a few trades who have already done that. Any how , How was your experience ?
Regards.
Based on the MQL5 Cloud statistics, you should have started already!
To be more exact, MT5 has always allowed hedging
What was not possible before April 2016 was to open several positions on the same symbol, which is not the same.
Based on the MQL5 Cloud statistics, you should have started already!
After april 2016 its possible to take several buy sells in same instrument? in mt5?
Yes it is.
I need the "I never used MT4 and never will" option :)