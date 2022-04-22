MT5 error
Do you want/need/have a mt4 or mt5? To get a mt4 to install you have to go to a broker - Metaquotes only offer mt5
May be you should make a clean re-install of what you want to have!
Do you want/need/have a mt4 or mt5? To get a mt4 to install you have to go to a broker - Metaquotes only offer mt5
May be you should make a clean re-install of what you want to have!
Thank you for the reply!
I emphasize once more - it is MT5 I am having problems with. It is MT5 I am trying to get to work without success.
Carl, if you turn your attention to my screenshot, you'll see that it is a clean installation which fails to complete.
Thank you for the reply!
I emphasize once more - it is MT5 I am having problems with. It is MT5 I am trying to get to work without success.
Then why post in the MT4 section?
Moved to "General"
Then why post in the MT4 section?
Moved to "General"
Carl, if you turn your attention to my screenshot, you'll see that it is a clean installation which fails to complete.
Are you using "Wine" or perhaps some sort of "Host filter", a "proxy" server or anything else that would hinder communications with the MetaQuotes servers that serve the Installation process (as the install is only a minimal shell that downloads the rest)?
EDIT: In your initial post you stated that it was an "update" and not a clean install and I quote:
MT5 made an update, after that I am unable to open the application, error message reads - terminal64.exe is not a valid win32 application
Are you using "Wine" or perhaps some sort of "Host filter", a "proxy" server or anything else that would hinder communications with the MetaQuotes servers that serve the Installation process (as the install is only a minimal shell that downloads the rest)?
EDIT: In your initial post you stated that it was an "update" and not a clean install and I quote:You also emphasized the part about the 32bit application, so I ask what OS are you using and is it 32 or 64 bit?
The chronology:
1. MT5 update, which had the outcome of error of not being a valid win32 application.
2. Fresh installation in order to rectify the error in point 1, which results in download and installation process failure.
I am not using Wine or any host filter. As far as I can tell the communication is not hindered as files get downloaded, but the download process bogs down to some reason after download completes (if MT5 download is aeound 30 MBs).
My OS is 64bit.
Pardon me, didn't know the general section is about MT5....
The chronology:
1. MT5 update, which had the outcome of error of not being a valid win32 application.
2. Fresh installation in order to rectify the error in point 1, which results in download and installation process failure.
I am not using Wine or any host filter. As far as I can tell the communication is not hindered as files get downloaded, but the download process bogs down to some reason after download completes (if MT5 download is aeound 30 MBs).
My OS is 64bit.
First uninstall all the offending installations.
Try cleaning up by deleting all files in the "%TEMP%" (all files after closing down all applications that are not absolutely needed).
Then, if no other MT installations exist, try deleting all unwanted files from:
- "%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Roaming\" (any folders pertaining to MetaQuotes)
- "%PROGRAMFILES%" (any folders pertaining to MetaQuotes)
- "%PROGRAMDATA%" (any folders pertaining to MetaQuotes)
Then reboot machine and re-download the "mt5setup" from a different source (alternate between your broker and MetaQuotes site).
Then try the clean install again!
That is best suggestions I can offer, based on the limited information that is possible for you to provide. Also try looking at the Event Viewer to see if you can detect any other relevant information.
The layout of this forum is a bit confusing. There really should be a separate section for MT5 and MQL5
I made a search (top right corner of the page) but in russian section of the forum and I found silimar thread (but in russian language). This thread:
MT5 terminal (64) and metaeditor Editor (64) ceased to run in 64-bit Windows Server 2003 R2 Enterpise Edition x64
The first post oif this thread (used in-build forum translation):
MT5 terminal (64) and metaeditor Editor (64) ceased to run in 64-bit Windows Server 2003 R2 Enterpise Edition
Build and terminal editor 5.0.0.1430
Displays the window at startup:
"C: \ ... \ teminal64.exe is not a valid Win32 application"
How to run it? Updated automatic and no longer works. The broker Alpari.
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MT5 made an update, after that I am unable to open the application, error message reads - terminal64.exe is not a valid win32 application
So I redownloaded MT5 platform, installation stalls after download, screenshot below
Is it possible to make a successful installation in order to use the platform? If so, how?