Experts: Example of MACD Automated

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Example of MACD Automated:

Code example of MACD automated with advanced money management function.

Author: Mohammad Soubra

 

Nice EA! Thank you for sharing

Could you explain how money management works?

 
Luc Levesque:

Nice EA! Thank you for sharing

Could you explain how money management works?

OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,AdvancedMM(),Ask,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
 
Mohammad Soubra:
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,AdvancedMM(),Ask,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Blue);



Could you explain how AdvancedMM() calculate lot size?

I see sometimes it open 0,01 and next lot size is 0.03


Thank you

 

Hi 

I just tell you a very big thanks for your "EA Exemple of MACD automated". It's very good, but I need  you to add a little change for me in the code base.

I just wish you to modify the entry of the EA. It has to  Buy or Sell in 15 mins only when the MACD cross up or cross down. All others codes are ok. Is-it possible?

Best Ragards
 
Luc Levesque:

Could you explain how AdvancedMM() calculate lot size?

I see sometimes it open 0,01 and next lot size is 0.03


Thank you


you have to understand the below AdvancedMM() function:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function AdvancedMM()                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double AdvancedMM()
  {
   int i;
   double AdvancedMMLots=0;
   bool profit1=false;
   int SystemHistoryOrders=0;
   for(i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++)
     {
      bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++;
     }
   bool profit2=false;
   int LO=0;
   if(SystemHistoryOrders<2) return(Lots);
   for(i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
           {
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit1) return(Lots);
            if(LO==0)
              {
               if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit1=true;
               if(OrderProfit()<0)  return(OrderLots());
               LO=1;
              }
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit2) return(AdvancedMMLots);
            if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit2=true;
            if(OrderProfit()<0)
              {
               profit1=false;
               profit2=false;
               AdvancedMMLots+=OrderLots();
              }
           }
     }
   return(AdvancedMMLots);
  }
  

sorry for late

 
Mickey LPTS:

Hi 

I just tell you a very big thanks for your "EA Exemple of MACD automated". It's very good, but I need  you to add a little change for me in the code base.

I just wish you to modify the entry of the EA. It has to  Buy or Sell in 15 mins only when the MACD cross up or cross down. All others codes are ok. Is-it possible?

Best Ragards


done Mickey

free 


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                      ProjectName |
//|                                      Copyright 2017, CompanyName |
//|                                       http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


extern int MagicNumber=3333;
extern double Lots=0.01;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=30;
extern int Slippage=3;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// start function                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   double MyPoint=Point;
   if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;

   double TheStopLoss=0;
   double TheTakeProfit=0;
   if(TotalOrdersCount()==0)
     {
      int result=0;   /*bool modify;   bool select;*/
      if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0)) // Here is your open buy rule
        {
         TheStopLoss=0;
         TheTakeProfit=0;
         if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
         if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
         result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,AdvancedMM(),Ask,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
         /*
         if(result>0)
           {
            TheStopLoss=0;
            TheTakeProfit=0;
            if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
            if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
            select=OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
            modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
           }
         */
         return(0);
        }
      if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0)) // Here is your open Sell rule
        {
         TheStopLoss=0;
         TheTakeProfit=0;
         if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
         if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
         result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,AdvancedMM(),Bid,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Red);
         /*
         if(result>0)
           {
            TheStopLoss=0;
            TheTakeProfit=0;
            if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
            if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
            select=OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
            modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
           }
         */
         return(0);
        }
     }

/*
   for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      select=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL && 
         OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && 
         OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
         )
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
           {
            if(TrailingStop>0)
              {
               if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                 {
                  if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                    {
                     modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
                     return(0);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         else if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
           {
            if(TrailingStop>0)
              {
               if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                 {
                  if(OrderStopLoss()>Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)
                    {
                     modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
                     return(0);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
*/
   return(0);
  }
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function TotalOrdersCount()                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TotalOrdersCount()
  {
   int result=0;
   for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
     {
      bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;

     }
   return (result);
  }
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function AdvancedMM()                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double AdvancedMM()
  {
   int i;
   double AdvancedMMLots=0;
   bool profit1=false;
   int SystemHistoryOrders=0;
   for(i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++)
     {
      bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY);
      if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++;
     }
   bool profit2=false;
   int LO=0;
   if(SystemHistoryOrders<2) return(Lots);
   for(i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
         if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
           {
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit1) return(Lots);
            if(LO==0)
              {
               if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit1=true;
               if(OrderProfit()<0)  return(OrderLots());
               LO=1;
              }
            if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit2) return(AdvancedMMLots);
            if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit2=true;
            if(OrderProfit()<0)
              {
               profit1=false;
               profit2=false;
               AdvancedMMLots+=OrderLots();
              }
           }
     }
   return(AdvancedMMLots);
  }
  
  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


please look at the Yellow highlighted you can modify the time frames as you wish


 

Mohammad, what's a Good tool to be used it is  !!

It's very good, but I need  you to add a little change for me in the code base.

I juat wish you to modify the entry of the EA. Is it possible only on  merge of TF1Hour & TF 4 Hour ?

Thanks for your kindness

 
insyaallah:

Mohammad, what's a Good tool to be used it is  !!

It's very good, but I need  you to add a little change for me in the code base.

I juat wish you to modify the entry of the EA. Is it possible only on  merge of TF1Hour & TF 4 Hour ?

Thanks for your kindness

Pljz check the code above. Maybe the answer is there
 

Assalaamu alaykum


Mohammad Soubra thanks for giving me the Example MACD automated system (on MT4).

but, is there any possibility tuk have the MT5 based one, please ?


Wassalam

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