Experts: Example of MACD Automated
Nice EA! Thank you for sharing
Could you explain how money management works?
Nice EA! Thank you for sharing
Could you explain how money management works?
Could you explain how AdvancedMM() calculate lot size?
I see sometimes it open 0,01 and next lot size is 0.03
Thank you
Hi
I just tell you a very big thanks for your "EA Exemple of MACD automated". It's very good, but I need you to add a little change for me in the code base.
I just wish you to modify the entry of the EA. It has to Buy or Sell in 15 mins only when the MACD cross up or cross down. All others codes are ok. Is-it possible?Best Ragards
Could you explain how AdvancedMM() calculate lot size?
I see sometimes it open 0,01 and next lot size is 0.03
Thank you
you have to understand the below AdvancedMM() function:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Function AdvancedMM() | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double AdvancedMM() { int i; double AdvancedMMLots=0; bool profit1=false; int SystemHistoryOrders=0; for(i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++) { bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY); if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++; } bool profit2=false; int LO=0; if(SystemHistoryOrders<2) return(Lots); for(i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)) if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) { if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit1) return(Lots); if(LO==0) { if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit1=true; if(OrderProfit()<0) return(OrderLots()); LO=1; } if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit2) return(AdvancedMMLots); if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit2=true; if(OrderProfit()<0) { profit1=false; profit2=false; AdvancedMMLots+=OrderLots(); } } } return(AdvancedMMLots); }
sorry for late
Hi
I just tell you a very big thanks for your "EA Exemple of MACD automated". It's very good, but I need you to add a little change for me in the code base.
I just wish you to modify the entry of the EA. It has to Buy or Sell in 15 mins only when the MACD cross up or cross down. All others codes are ok. Is-it possible?Best Ragards
done Mickey
free please look at the Yellow highlighted you can modify the time frames as you wish
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ProjectName |
//| Copyright 2017, CompanyName |
//| http://www.companyname.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern int MagicNumber=3333;
extern double Lots=0.01;
extern double StopLoss=50;
extern double TakeProfit=30;
extern int Slippage=3;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
// start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
double MyPoint=Point;
if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) MyPoint=Point*10;
double TheStopLoss=0;
double TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TotalOrdersCount()==0)
{
int result=0; /*bool modify; bool select;*/
if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)>0)) // Here is your open buy rule
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,AdvancedMM(),Ask,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Blue);
/*
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Ask+TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Ask-StopLoss*MyPoint;
select=OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
*/
return(0);
}
if((iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_D1,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0) && (iMACD(NULL,PERIOD_M15,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0)<0)) // Here is your open Sell rule
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
result=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,AdvancedMM(),Bid,Slippage,NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),"Example of MACD Automated",MagicNumber,0,Red);
/*
if(result>0)
{
TheStopLoss=0;
TheTakeProfit=0;
if(TakeProfit>0) TheTakeProfit=Bid-TakeProfit*MyPoint;
if(StopLoss>0) TheStopLoss=Bid+StopLoss*MyPoint;
select=OrderSelect(result,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),NormalizeDouble(TheStopLoss,Digits),NormalizeDouble(TheTakeProfit,Digits),0,Green);
}
*/
return(0);
}
}
/*
for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
{
select=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderType()<=OP_SELL &&
OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber
)
{
if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(Bid-OrderOpenPrice()>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()<Bid-MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid-TrailingStop*MyPoint,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Green);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
else if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
{
if(TrailingStop>0)
{
if(OrderOpenPrice()-Ask>MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
if(OrderStopLoss()>Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop)
{
modify=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+MyPoint*TrailingStop,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Red);
return(0);
}
}
}
}
}
}
*/
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function TotalOrdersCount() |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int TotalOrdersCount()
{
int result=0;
for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
{
bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) result++;
}
return (result);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Function AdvancedMM() |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double AdvancedMM()
{
int i;
double AdvancedMMLots=0;
bool profit1=false;
int SystemHistoryOrders=0;
for(i=0;i<OrdersHistoryTotal();i++)
{
bool select=OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY);
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber) SystemHistoryOrders++;
}
bool profit2=false;
int LO=0;
if(SystemHistoryOrders<2) return(Lots);
for(i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY))
if(OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
{
if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit1) return(Lots);
if(LO==0)
{
if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit1=true;
if(OrderProfit()<0) return(OrderLots());
LO=1;
}
if(OrderProfit()>=0 && profit2) return(AdvancedMMLots);
if(OrderProfit()>=0) profit2=true;
if(OrderProfit()<0)
{
profit1=false;
profit2=false;
AdvancedMMLots+=OrderLots();
}
}
}
return(AdvancedMMLots);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
please look at the Yellow highlighted you can modify the time frames as you wish
Mohammad, what's a Good tool to be used it is !!
It's very good, but I need you to add a little change for me in the code base.
I juat wish you to modify the entry of the EA. Is it possible only on merge of TF1Hour & TF 4 Hour ?
Thanks for your kindness
Mohammad, what's a Good tool to be used it is !!
It's very good, but I need you to add a little change for me in the code base.
I juat wish you to modify the entry of the EA. Is it possible only on merge of TF1Hour & TF 4 Hour ?
Thanks for your kindness
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Example of MACD Automated:
Code example of MACD automated with advanced money management function.
Author: Mohammad Soubra