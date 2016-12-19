MetaTrader 4 (Desktop) - Few Basic Questions - page 2
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Could anyone else help please? I gave up on figuring out why is there no Stop Limit order but I am Still looking for lot size calculator, integrated into MT (one of very few ways that would guarantee to obtain 100% real time data as on platform). So I could know what to type in Volume field in window for adding a new order.
Actually I learned that what I need to do to get LOT SIZE is to first make a decision how much EUR to I want to invest into position (parameter A). Then measure difference in price between one and another candlestick (pip) (parameter B) and then include third parameter which is ALWAYS 10 (parameter C). Then simple: A divided by B divided by C. However this doesn't tell me much as I don't know which difference in parameter B to choose and I am not even sure if I said it correctly that parameter C must always be, without any exception (even if measuring difference difference between two candlesticks that are extremely away one from another), 10.
It doesn't seem to work. ''Lot Size'' parameter which I am supposed to type in Value field of window for adding new order, is showing (referring to Lot Size) all the time the same 0.01. Even bigger problem is that sometimes pressing key B (to buy) or key S (to sell) doesn't even work. What could be the reason? Sometimes pressing ''b'' or ''s'' works, sometimes not. I press it but this GUI doesn't occur. Another, third, problem is that green line should be showing me entry point but it doesn't show correctly. I had mouse cursor on completely different location (exact location of where i want to enter either long or short position) comparing to where green line is. Another, fourth, problem is that modified settings of this tool (look isn't the same as on those three images but it the window containing tabs) aren't being saved, even if I click on ''save'' button and save file with extension .set to:
C:\Users\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\A75DB828638A4901D05C57213E20F97A\MQL4\Presets
Can you read? what do you think the message "Check if automated trading is allowed in the terminal settings!" means?
There are no entry fields, none. You drag the open line (green) and the SL (red,) where you want them. It calculates the lot size based on your percent risk as I already gave you. Your last two images, shows you turned off the SL. How do you expect it to calculate your risk?
As for the rest, move the mouse and press b/s again. The image I posted showed it opened exactly where the mouse was.
Did you check to follow price? Of course it moves back, then, and the button says open buy/sell not a pending order.
Whroeder1 are you author of this indicator? If so, how much would you charge me (PayPal payment??) for half hour webinar? The case is that I just identified the sixth problem and if things will go like that, we won't come to an end with this indicator. So instead of consuming too much of your time, I would like to give you something in return. I would like to purchase from you this:
1. I understand that in order to get GUI upon pressing B or S, I must firstly open indicator where window with tabs will occur (containing settings) and not black GUI. Without opening it, pressing B or S won't cause GUI to occur. However sometimes even if I previously open window containing settings, and then when i click on B or S, the black GUI doesn't occur. How come?
2. Changes done in indicator (e.g. change of % risk) are not being saved, even if I use Save button and save the file with .set extension. How can I permanently save them?
3. I cannot phsyically move with mouse green line representing entry point into position. When I try to do it, it goes back to previous position. The only solution I see on this problem is that green line, created by this indicator, can be right click and there is in right-click menu Settings Of Horizontal Line. If I click that, I see possibility to enter wanted price location of horizontal line with keyboard. If I do that, it works and the green line doesn't move back anymore. However additional problem is that only line gets moved but not the text under the line, the text under the line is still showing old and unwanted info based on location where this line previously (same ''additional problem'' is with other two lines: TP, SL) was and that text is similar to '' TP at 1.06547 / + 6.0 Pips from Buy ". The text should move just like line is moving and text info should be edited according to new position of line. Whats wrong here? Also the sad truth is that info in black GUI is according to text where it remains and not according to where I relocate the line via right click\Settings Of Horizontal Line.
Additional note to this giant third problem: It seems like I cannot move with mouse only TP line but I can move with mose Entry line and SL line. This tells me that indicator has respect to the setting and that TP cannot be moved (and stay on new position) by mouse because of ''Default TP Ratio'' setting of the indicator. Due to problem number 2 (kindly see above), I am unable to change that permanently to take effect on other charts (other trading symbols) and even after restart of computer and/or trading platform. However ''additional problem'', mentioned in previous paragraph, of this third problem remains the same for all three lines: text is staying on old position and the consequence of this that GUI black window has info based on the text and not based on new location of a line.
I would even prefer to set new, wanted, locations of all three lines (so including Entry line - see problem 4. as explanation why I just stated ''all three lines'') via right click on line and Settings Of Horizontal Line. The reason for such preferability is pretty much obvious - it is much easier to relocate the line to EXACT chosen location via keyboard then via mouse (drag and drop of line) hoping that you/me will relocate it to exact wanted location to exact .00001 number.
4. Green line representing entry point should, according to my understanding, be located on IDENTICAL (matching to exact cent in price or exact square nanometer of area on graph) position to where I moved mouse cursor indicating where do I want to enter position. It comes being located on completely different position.
5. Can be this indicator used in case if Account Balance CURRENCY (my is Eur) is not used or only partially used, examples (as far as I know in such cases should be some additional calculator used for currency conversions):
EURGBP (partially used)
ZAREUR (partially used)
NZDJPY (not used - one out of many examples)
UK stocks (not used - gbp is the currency)
USA stocks (not used - usd is the currency)
6. How come risk in GUI is suddenly calculated based on Equity instead of based on Account Balance?7. Also how is possible that larger the difference between Entry line and SL line is, smaller the Lot Size is? It should be the opposite - larger difference between said two lines = larger Lot Size.
7. Also how is possible that larger the difference between Entry line and SL line is, smaller the Lot Size is? It should be the opposite - larger difference between said two lines = larger Lot Size.
I think you are a troll. Not a complete idiot - some pieces are missing.
I am running YOUR one: order_graphic_tool.mq4 So the one you posted on the other topic in your message. Often happens that, after I run EA from Insert menu\Indicators\Custom, pressing S or B doesn't have any effect. This makes me very sad, even if I click on the chart (anywhere) to make sure the chart's window is active. Not sure whats wrong that pressing S or B sometimes (fortunately not always) doesn't cause black GUI to occur.
I used to change Transparent Dialog Box to true, Create A Profile Line to true, Percentage Initial Risk to my chosen %. However it seems to work for one-time only. This tool/EA doesn't want to change its settings. Whenever I check new chart, whenever I close MT platform, whenever I reboot computer, the settings go back to default. Not sure how else to safe them - the button Save does not seem to be effective. I didn't disable options\server\keep settings. It is still ticked. Furthermore, I found setting which lets me tick or untick ''Enable signal settings changes''. Previously I had this unticked which means I was disabling, obviously I ticked it to enable. However when I opened the tool again, even this setting (this particular change: ticking) wasn't saved so it got automatically back to default - unticked.
Within your tool, I don't see option or enable or disable ''follow market''. The text doesn't move when I relocate (right click on the line\Settings of Horizontal Line\ here i have possibility to set location price by keyboard) the lines.
Very often green line is does NOT get located on the exact location where mouse cursor is while I press B or S key.
I assume you wanted to say that the tool remains working regardless if I work with EUR (irrelevant if left or right part of symbol, e.g. EURGBP or GBPEUR) or not (NZDJPY, uk stocks, USA stocks etc).
You told me that I should try to move the lines and watch what happens to risk. I mentioned (and seems like you agreed) that its better to move the lines via right click on line\Settings of horizontal line. However text doesn't want to move and the sad truth is that GUI info is showing what text which doesn't want to move says and not where line is.