server location when moving vps to a new broker
When I signed up fr a vps with my current broker I noticed that it automatically detected the best location for my server based on ping time to my broker. Im now changing to a new broker and I know I can transfer my vps to the new broker, but my question is, will it remain in the best location for my previous broker, or will it re-evaluate the best location and move it if necessary?
Ryan Luke Dansie:
You should first change the MQL5 VP server (Change server) to one closer to your new broker server and then change the account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
