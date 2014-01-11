XAUUSD Technical Analysis 15.12 - 12.01: Ranging - page 4
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newdigital, 2013.12.27 07:22
Buy gold in 2014
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Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.12.27 16:01The story about 'Where the price will go to' in the beginning of January 2014
Gold/XAUUSD
All short-term developing/forming patterns are showing downtrend (M6 - H8 timeframes) but we may see the bullish trend for long term situation (timeframes started with H12 to MN1). Thus, we may see downtrend immediate after News Year for example, but it will be uptrend in general for long term situation (end of January, February and so on).
Trades who invested the money in gold - may have good profit in 2014, and the trades who are still keeping their short positions - they will have possibility to close it with profit in the beginning of 2014.
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M10 timeframe - forming pattern '3-drives' for downtrend :
H8 timeframe - forming pattern 'Retrecement' for downtrend :
W1 timeframe : forming 'Retracement' for uptrend :
MN1 timeframe : forming 'Retracement' pattern for uptrend:
Week 1 - 6H Chart Update: Ranging Bearish - I believe that once price will go inside an overbough situation on WPR oscillator probably we can see finally an inversion of bearish trend.
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newdigital, 2014.01.04 09:12
Technical Analysis for GOLD (adapted from dailyfx article)
Gold prices are markedly higher this week with the precious metal rallying nearly 2% to trade at $1236 ahead of the New York close on Friday. The advance comes amid thin holiday trade with bullion rebounding off key support at $1179 ahead of the close of 2013 trade. Does this rally suggest that the beaten metal is turning the corner in 2014? The technicals suggest that in the near-term, that may be the case.
Next week traders will be closely eyeing the return of the US data stream with ISM non-manufacturing, factory orders, ADP employment, trade balance data and the release of the minutes from the latest FOMC policy meeting all on tap ahead of the much anticipated NFP report on Friday. Non-farm payrolls are expected to show the addition of 193K jobs last month, slightly softer than the blowout 203K print seen in November, with the headline employment rate seen holding steady at 7.0%. Look for strengthening US data to limit advances in gold with our broader outlook remaining weighted to the downside below $1268/70.
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newdigital, 2014.01.05 12:07
Weekly outlook: January 6 - 10
Monday, January 6
Germany is to release preliminary data on consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation.
The U.K. is to produce data on service sector activity, a leading indicator of economic health.
The U.S. is to publish data on factory orders, while the Institute of Supply Management is to release data on service sector activity.
Tuesday, January 7
Australia is to publish data on the trade balance, the difference in value between imports and exports.
Germany is to release data on retail sales, the government measure of consumer spending, which accounts for the majority of overall economic activity, as well as data on the change in the number of people unemployed.
The euro zone is to produce preliminary data on consumer inflation.
The Swiss National Bank is to publish data on its foreign currency reserves. This data is closely scrutinized for indications of the size of the bank’s operations in currency markets.
Both the U.S. and Canada are to publish reports on the trade balance, while Canada is also to release a report on the Ivey PMI.
Wednesday, January 8
Germany is to release reports on the trade balance and factory orders. Meanwhile, the euro zone is to produce data on the unemployment rate and a separate report on retail sales.
The U.S. is to release the ADP report on private sector job creation, which leads the government’s nonfarm payrolls report by two days.
Later Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is to publish what will be the closely watched minutes of its latest policy meeting.
New Zealand is to publish data on building consents, a leading indicator of future construction activity.
Thursday, January 9
Australia is to publish data on building approvals, as well as a report on retail sales.
China is to publish data on consumer inflation.
The U.K. is to release data on the trade balance. Meanwhile, the BoE is to announce its benchmark interest rate.
Later in the day, the ECB is to announce its benchmark interest rate. The announcement is to be followed by a press conference with President Mario Draghi.
Germany is to publish data on industrial production.
Canada is to produce data on building permits and new house price inflation.
In the U.S., the Labor Department is to release its weekly report on initial jobless claims.
Friday, January 10
Switzerland is to publish data on consumer inflation.
The U.K. is to release a report on industrial and manufacturing production, a leading indicator of economic health.
Canada is to release data on the change in the number of people employed and the unemployment rate.
The U.S. is to round up the week with the closely watched government data on nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate.
Week 2 - 6H Chart: Trend changed since last week. At the moment is bullish, I believe that if the same trend starts also on Silver with prices higher than 20.43 we could see a long run on both.
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newdigital, 2014.01.05 19:20
Gold in 2014
Gold price set for ‘modest recovery’ in 2014
Gold is expected to see a “modest recovery’ in 2014 after last year’s dramatic decline in prices, according to market analysts. The precious metal lost nearly 30 percent of its value in 2013, its worst decline in decades. The end of the 12-year bull-run came ahead of the U.S. plan to reduce its monetary stimulus. Jeff Rhodes, founder and managing consultant for Rhodes Precious Metals Consultancy DMCC in Dubai, said that 2014 would be “a year of consolidation and modest recovery” in the gold market. “My feeling about 2014 is that you’re likely to see the market consolidate and stabilize,” Rhodes told Al Arabiya News.
“I see the market year-on-year higher than the end of 2013, but not dramatically so.” Rhodes said he forecasts an increase in the gold price of around 15 percent by the end of the year.
But other analysts said that the increase in gold could be short-lived. Edward Meir, metals analyst at brokerage INTL FCStone, told Reuters that a stronger U.S. dollar and lower crude oil prices could put pressure on the precious metal.
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newdigital, 2014.01.06 17:44
2014-01-06 15:00 GMT (or 16:00 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast = good for currency (for USD in our case)
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U.S. Service Sector Unexpectedly Expands At Slower Rate In December
Activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a slower rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.
The ISM said its non-manufacturing index edged down to 53.0 in December from 53.9 in November, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. With the drop, the index fell to its lowest level since hitting 52.8 in June.
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XAUUSD, M5, 2014.01.06
MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo
XAUUSD M5 : 3345 pips price movement by USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news event
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Can anyone tell how to trade XAUUSD !!!
newdigital, 2013.12.20 07:21
How to trade? Are you asking or what?
About pips for XAUUSD in your statement ... for example : 1239.59 - 1223.78 = 15.81 right? So, it is 1581 pips (because it is gold related to USD - if i am wrong so sorry). But what you provided by statement (91 pips ... 88 pips) ... are you making scalping using lot size = 50 or 100? :) :)
Just an example :
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newdigital, 2014.01.06 18:38What is the Pip Cost for Gold and Silver?
The pip cost for 1 ounce of Gold (minimum trade size) is $0.01 per pip.
The pip cost for 50 ounces of Silver (minimum trade size) is $0.50 per pip
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newdigital, 2014.01.06 18:52
Yellow Currency This Year
Despite gold biting the dust last year, some analysts are the most bullish in a year on speculation that investors are reducing near-record bearish bets after the biggest plunge in prices since 1981. It is to be noted that gold suffered one of the worst performances in 2013 and fell to the levels that was seen only three decades ago.
According to a survey investors and some analysts are willing to take risk as they believe that gold will rise this week despite the fact that gold retreated for the first time in 13 years in 2013. This is happening as an improving economy spurring speculation the Federal Reserve would curb stimulus.
China is one of the largest consumers of gold and according to analysts purchases may rise before China’s Lunar New Year festival on Jan. 31. India which is the largest importer of gold could not import it more as the government imposed heavy duty on the imports, as it was causing huge drainage on the Forex reserves.
The poor demand from India was though compensated by Chinese demand for the yellow metal; it was not enough to boost the prices. However, this year, some analysts believe that Chinese demand will help boost prices to a great extent.