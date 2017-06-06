expert advisor - miscellaneous questions - page 10
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//| Stoploss.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2016, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create object
BitmapLabelCreate(
0, // chart's ID
"BmpLabel", // label name
0, // subwindow index
20, // X coordinate
20, // Y coordinate
"\\Images\\on.bmp", // image in On mode
"\\Images\\off.bmp", // image in Off mode
0, // visibility scope X coordinate
0, // visibility scope Y coordinate
0, // visibility scope shift by X axis
0, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
0, // pressed/released
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
clrRed, // border color when highlighted
STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
1, // move point size
false, // in the background
false, // highlight to move
true, // hidden in the object list
0); // priority for mouse click
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==true)
{
Print("Stoploss active");
// Do Something...
}
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==false)
{
Print("Stoploss inactive");
// Do Something...
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Bitmap Label object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const string file_on="", // image in On mode
const string file_off="", // image in Off mode
const int width=0, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int height=0, // visibility scope Y coordinate
const int x_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by X axis
const int y_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
const bool state=false, // pressed/released
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
const int point_width=1, // move point size
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a bitmap label
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the images for On and Off modes
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); //--- set label coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); //--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset); //--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); //--- define the label's status (pressed or released)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //--- set anchor type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width); //--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
return(true); //--- successful execution
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Stoploss.mq4 |
//| Copyright 2016, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2016, Marco vd Heijden, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
bool use_stoploss; // stoploss flag
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- create object
BitmapLabelCreate(
0, // chart's ID
"BmpLabel", // label name
0, // subwindow index
20, // X coordinate
20, // Y coordinate
"\\Images\\on.bmp", // image in On mode
"\\Images\\off.bmp", // image in Off mode
0, // visibility scope X coordinate
0, // visibility scope Y coordinate
0, // visibility scope shift by X axis
0, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
0, // pressed/released
CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
clrRed, // border color when highlighted
STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
1, // move point size
false, // in the background
false, // highlight to move
true, // hidden in the object list
0); // priority for mouse click
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- check stoploss
CheckStoplossState();
if(use_stoploss==0)
{
// Do something...
}
if(use_stoploss==1)
{
// Do Something else...
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check Stoploss state |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckStoplossState()
{
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==true)
{
if(use_stoploss==0)
{
Alert("Stoploss active");
use_stoploss=1;
}
}
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==false)
{
if(use_stoploss==1)
{
Alert("Stoploss inactive");
use_stoploss=0;
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create Bitmap Label object |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // label name
const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index
const int x=0, // X coordinate
const int y=0, // Y coordinate
const string file_on="", // image in On mode
const string file_off="", // image in Off mode
const int width=0, // visibility scope X coordinate
const int height=0, // visibility scope Y coordinate
const int x_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by X axis
const int y_offset=10, // visibility scope shift by Y axis
const bool state=false, // pressed/released
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // chart corner for anchoring
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // anchor type
const color clr=clrRed, // border color when highlighted
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // line style when highlighted
const int point_width=1, // move point size
const bool back=false, // in the background
const bool selection=false, // highlight to move
const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list
const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click
{
//--- reset the error value
ResetLastError();
//--- create a bitmap label
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- set the images for On and Off modes
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to load the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x); //--- set label coordinates
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width); //--- set visibility scope for the image; if width or height values
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset); //--- set the part of an image that is to be displayed in the visibility scope
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state); //--- define the label's status (pressed or released)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); //--- set the chart's corner, relative to which point coordinates are defined
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //--- set anchor type
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the border color when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set the border line style when object highlighting mode is enabled
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width); //--- set a size of the anchor point for moving an object
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the label by mouse
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
return(true); //--- successful execution
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Or you can put it in a function by itself.
I put it in OnTick() function but you might want to run it in the timer function eventually because now it has to receive a tick in order to change state and if you place the order before a new tick arrives it will still have the old state which can be undesirable but then again the timer does not work in the tester so this is better for testing purposes but eventually switching states in the timer function will be a lot faster and will also work when market's closed and there are no incoming ticks just remember that because you don't want to end up asking yourself why it isn't working to discover it's only because there are no incoming ticks.
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//--- check stoploss
CheckStoplossState();
if(use_stoploss==0)
{
// Do something...
}
if(use_stoploss==1)
{
// Do Something else...
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check Stoploss state |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckStoplossState()
{
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==true)
{
if(use_stoploss==0)
{
Alert("Stoploss active");
use_stoploss=1;
}
}
if(ObjectGetInteger(0,"BmpLabel",OBJPROP_STATE)==false)
{
if(use_stoploss==1)
{
Alert("Stoploss inactive");
use_stoploss=0;
}
}
}
Or you can put it in a function by itself.
I put it in OnTick() function but you might want to run it in the timer function eventually because now it has to receive a tick in order to change state and if you place the order before a new tick arrives it will still have the old state which can be undesirable but then again the timer does not work in the tester so this is better for testing purposes but eventually switching states in the timer function will be a lot faster and will also work when market's closed and there are no incoming ticks just remember that because you don't want to end up asking yourself why it isn't working to discover it's only because there are no incoming ticks.
Man, I do not try yet, I feel your 2 comments will finished my that part of my EA's code.
Huge thanks, you correctly understand me.
One more thanks a lot man, I solve my issue with your great help.
Can I use OnChartEvent() instead of OnTick(), is it possible?
I already tried, I do not see any problem yet, but you used OnTick() function, just I want to be sure about.
@Marco just I want to ask is there any wrong about image places, because when Off ( / False / 1 ) Stop Loss active, and when On ( / True / 0 ) Stop Loss inactive. ( Just I would not like to change anything, this bitmap very dangerous for me, no kidding - I see it still takes long time from me )
Also I need to ask before I start to try, is there any specific things to use about Global Variables for Bitmap Label Object? ( my ask reason I just see Bitmap Label Object needs something quite different then others... and so on )
Thanks in advance.
No you can just follow the documentation.
And yes it is possible to use it in the OnChartEvent() but remember that you can not include for example trailingstop code because it will only run one time when you click it.
For the bitmap issue go to the folder and rename on to onOLD, then rename off to on, and then rename onOLD to off this should solve your problem by just renaming both files.
Or you can use these buttons below.
I can also resize them if you need something smaller.
Renamed worked for me, but I feel I will check it once again, because in your code it works correctly.
Global Variables: I tried like below code for it but no results even I see it in the Global Variable Window.
use_stoploss_gv = _Symbol + "test BmpLabel GV";
if ( GlobalVariableCheck( use_stoploss_gv ) == true )
{
use_stoploss = GlobalVariableGet( use_stoploss_gv );
}
else
{
GlobalVariableSet( use_stoploss_gv, use_stoploss );
}
You made a lot for me, big thanks man.
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---Global Variables
string use_stoploss_gv=_Symbol+"test BmpLabel GV";
if(GlobalVariableCheck(use_stoploss_gv)==true)
{
use_stoploss=GlobalVariableGet(use_stoploss_gv);
Print(use_stoploss_gv," Exists");
}
else
{
GlobalVariableSet(use_stoploss_gv,use_stoploss);
Print(use_stoploss_gv," Created");
}
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Seems to be working.
Marco vd Heijden:
Seems to be working.
But it does not save last changes.
e.g: I add it to chart, then I switch it to turn 'On' and then switch to another timeframes, it return 'Off', it is not normal.
And I am using Global Variables for another functions 'Lot, Stop Loss, Take Profit' that works perfectly, but this Bitmap Label does not work.
Please, help me or give advice for how can I solve this Bitmap Label issue.
Thanks a lot man.
Below code works perfectly after you helped me, thanks man.
And I renamed as you said, it works good, but just I am wondering, am I doing something wrong?
( just I am Worry about )
void ordersell()
{
CheckStopLossState();
if ( use_stoploss == 0 )
{ sl = Bid + points_to_change( stoploss * 10 ); }
if ( use_stoploss == 1 )
{ sl = 0; }
OrderSend( ... sl, ... );
return;
}
Thanks in advance.