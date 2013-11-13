Publishing Charts Online Programatically
All the charts are published in your profile on mql5 (in case you placed your mql5.com login/pass to Metatrader 5 - Tools - Options - Community). So you can go there (to your mql5.com profile) and find your published charts. I mean - you can find your published charts in your profile.
So, go there (mql5.com profile - Charts), select any chart and you will see the links below published chart :
You can use those links to publish the chart to some external websites.
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If you look at top right corder of the chart so you will see social networks you placed in your profile (how to place social network to mql5 profile? go to mql5.com profile - Contacts and insert your networks (fb, twitter and so on).
So, if you will do it - you will see your social network on top right corder of published chart (any chart you published):
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To make it shorter :) - publish any chart to your social networks - is just one click.
Thanks yea the workflow which you have been describe is a manual solution for our problem but I'm trying to find a more simple solution to publishing charts directly to another site for example mydomain.com instead of mql5.com.
I think some solution like:
- ftp publishing through mql5 programming and user click
- or an option by metatrader through File -> Save As Picture -> Post Image Online to mydomain.com chart service and get the link
any idea?
Thanks yea the workflow which you have been describe is a manual solution for our problem but I'm trying to find a more simple solution to publishing charts directly to another site for example mydomain.com instead of mql5.com.
I think some solution like:
- ftp publishing through mql5 programming and user click
- or an option by metatrader through File -> Save As Picture -> Post Image Online to mydomain.com chart service and get the link
any idea?
Why can't you save your chart using ChartScreenShot() then send that file to your website using SendFTP() ?
Thanks RaportUK,
cause number of minutes I spent to find a function But just with Chart Image Keywords in mql5 and google! Thanks for your help. It seems we can solve the problem through these functions, I will check it out.
It seems you are a Sport Photographer, Hope to see you in Photography world and see your Artworks.
Why can't you save your chart using ChartScreenShot() then send that file to your website using SendFTP() ?
of-course with this solution we need to set FTP address and/or access password in settings and I think it was a little hard to understand for 70% of users.
but do you think is there any other predefined solution by Metatrader or set neede data for FTP address and password problematically? It may restricted cause of security reasons!
Regards
of-course with this solution we need to set FTP address and/or access password in settings and I think it was a little hard to understand for 70% of users.
but do you think is there any other predefined solution by Metatrader or set neede data for FTP address and password problematically? It may restricted cause of security reasons!
Regards
You mean to set the FTP address, Username and password programmatically ? there might be a DLL solution, maybe wininet.dll . . . you will need to investigate.
yea thanks. Exactly I mean to set them programmatically. I checked https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/73 you know the main request is less configurations done by end users. It seems using WinInet needs to set (Options -> Expert Advisor -> Allow DLL Imports) by End User. right?
we need to find a way without any configurations change by end user. They will download our Script, and using it for uploading the specific chart by a graphical command on the chart.
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yea thanks. Exactly I mean to set them programmatically. I checked https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/73 you know the main request is less configurations done by end users. It seems using WinInet needs to set (Options -> Expert Advisor -> Allow DLL Imports) by End User. right?
we need to find a way without any configurations change by end user. They will download our Script, and using it for uploading the specific chart by a graphical command on the chart.
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Dear All,
As you know there is a feature in Metatarder 5 for publishing charts online. the feature screenshot has been attached.
but it has been to mql5.com website.
I need to find a way for publishing the chart image to another site or service. Is there any predefined solution in Metatarder 5 or is there any way to program such a feature through mql5 scripts?
Regards