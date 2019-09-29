Unicode not fully supported? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What font is that ?
Segoe UI Emoji (one of the download links : http://legionfonts.com/fonts/segoe-ui-emoji )
Segoe UI Emoji (one of the download links : http://legionfonts.com/fonts/segoe-ui-emoji )
Doesn't work for me (with the one installed on my computer).
Do you have a code (can be ex4 if you want) to run to see if it's something about code (I don't think so).
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
My post with the code was here.
Here is a full code:
The result is:
I used the Verdana font, is it problem? Maybe should I use something else?
(I tried the same thing by using the Print function, and got the same result, so I don't think it is a font type problem.)
My post with the code was here.
Here is a full code:
The result is:
I used the Verdana font, is it problem? Maybe should I use something else?
(I tried the same thing by using the Print function, and got the same result, so I don't think it is a font type problem.)
Of course it's font related (Print() is also using a font don't you think ?). But not only.
Verdana doesn't include a representation for U+2602 and U+263A.
Did you try with "Segoe ui emoji" as suggested by Mladen ?
My post with the code was here.
Here is a full code:
The result is:
I used the Verdana font, is it problem? Maybe should I use something else?
(I tried the same thing by using the Print function, and got the same result, so I don't think it is a font type problem.)
By the way using your code (unchanged) with MT4 Build 1220 (Windows 10), I don't get the same result :
As you can see the third character is "empty" on my side.
And what works for Mladen doesn't work for me. Still trying to find a logic.
EDIT: There is a bug in your code :Must be 'ushort' or no casting at all as these literals are correct ushort constants.
As far as I have checked it, it seems that using objects that are aimed to display text in any form (since objects are using "regular" strings as "buffers" for the text that needs to be displayed) will not work (that can be checked if we try to paste any unicode character above code 255 into its text property)
I am using bitmap label and creating a resource using TextOut() - it works as expected because it bypasses the internal string buffers of objects. Even for verdana - the same "message" from a few posts ago using Verdana
As far as I have checked it, it seems that using objects that are aimed to display text in any form (since objects are using "regular" strings as "buffers" for the text that needs to be displayed) will not work (that can be checked if we try to paste any unicode character above code 255 into its text property)
I am using bitmap label and creating a resource using TextOut() - it works as expected because it bypasses the internal string buffers of objects. Even for verdana - the same "message" from a few posts ago using Verdana
Aahh that's it.
It confirms my first hypothesis, Unicode is well managed by mql4 (TextOut() get the correct character(s) and after that it's a bitmap so nothing related to Unicode any more); but MT4 GUI (LABEL/TEXT object or even Print() statement) don't manage Unicode correctly (or fully ?).
Thanks for the enlightenment Mladen.
As far as I have checked it, it seems that using objects that are aimed to display text in any form (since objects are using "regular" strings as "buffers" for the text that needs to be displayed) will not work (that can be checked if we try to paste any unicode character above code 255 into its text property)
I am using bitmap label and creating a resource using TextOut() - it works as expected because it bypasses the internal string buffers of objects. Even for verdana - the same "message" from a few posts ago using Verdana
Actually it works with Verdana too, BUT as U+263A or U+2602 doesn't exist in Verdana font, they are represented with an OTHER font (apparently Segoe UI Emoji (not sure it's systematic ?).
Actually it works with Verdana too, BUT as U+263A or U+2602 doesn't exist in Verdana font, they are represented with an OTHER font (apparently Segoe UI Emoji (not sure it's systematic ?).
Thank you Alain, I tried your code, my result is "interesting" in the case of Verdana. I don't know why? My system MT4 Build 1220 (Ubuntu 16.04 + Wine).
BTW, is it possible to embed the font as a resource into the ex4? If yes, can I get a sample code?
Thank you Alain, I tried your code, my result is "interesting" in the case of Verdana. I don't know why? My system MT4 Build 1220 (Ubuntu 16.04 + Wine).
I don't know why either, maybe it's related to the font version available with Wine ? Only Metaquotes could answer I suppose.
BTW, is it possible to embed the font as a resource into the ex4? If yes, can I get a sample code?