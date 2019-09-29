Unicode not fully supported?

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The new MQL4 introduced a function named ShortToString which is supposed to convert a Unicode character code to the equivalent character, but when I use it all I see for the most part is a question mark instead of the character.

If I use a label set to use the Arial font, I should get the character for "1/3" (the HEX value is 2153):

Label.Text(ShortToString(0x2153));

All I get is: ?

Interestingly, if I use an ASCII code it works fine.

Does anyone know if this is by design, or is Unicode not yet fully supported by MT4 ?
 

My question is the same. Is Unicode just partially supported?

This code works well:

int a=0xAE;     // the code of ® corresponds to the '\xAE' literal

string myString=ShortToString((ushort)a);

This code doesn't work(I get an empty square instead of the smiley character):

int a=0x263A;   // the code of ☺ corresponds to the '\x263A' literal

string myString=ShortToString((ushort)a);

Is it possible to get the smiley by using the Unicode?
 
linux80s:

My question is the same. Is Unicode just partially supported?

This code works well:

This code doesn't work(I get an empty square instead of the smiley character):


Is it possible to get the smiley by using the Unicode?

Apparently, Unicode is well supported by mql4 but not by the MT4 Terminal (GUI).

I suppose you want to display it on a chart somehow ? You can use Wingding font (code 74).

 
Alain Verleyen:

Apparently, Unicode is well supported by mql4 but not by the MT4 Terminal (GUI).

I suppose you want to display it on a chart somehow ? You can use Wingding font (code 74).

Thanky you for the answer.

Yes, I know Wingdings, but I need for the Unicode, because the smiley was just an example, I need more characters too.

 
linux80s:

Thanky you for the answer.

Yes, I know Wingdings, but I need for the Unicode, because the smiley was just an example, I need more characters too.

As long as the used font is not UTF-32 font, it works


 
Mladen Rakic:

As long as the used font is not UTF-32 font, it works


I want to use some of these characters, but it seems that unfortunately they are not supported.
Miscellaneous Symbols - Wikipedia
Miscellaneous Symbols - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
Miscellaneous Symbols Range Plane Scripts Symbol sets Assigned Unused Source standards Unicode version history 1.0.0 3.0 3.2 4.0 4.1 5.0 5.1 5.2 6.0 Miscellaneous Symbols Unicode block Official Name Glyph Unicode # HTML Common meaning...
 
linux80s:
I want to use some of these characters, but it seems that unfortunately they are not supported.

They are (supported) - those are still the part of UTF-16


 
Mladen Rakic:

They are (supported) - those are still the part of UTF-16


OK, but why I cannot use them?
 
linux80s: OK, but why I cannot use them?
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
 
linux80s:
OK, but why I cannot use them?

Believe it or not, this is the answer to your question using those characters


In any case, check your code
 
Mladen Rakic:

As long as the used font is not UTF-32 font, it works


What font is that ?
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