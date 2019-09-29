Unicode not fully supported?
- How can I add a special character as button name/text?
- UTF8/Unicode text in Label/Text objects in MT4
- Missing characters in extended ASCII set.
My question is the same. Is Unicode just partially supported?
This code works well:
int a=0xAE; // the code of ® corresponds to the '\xAE' literal string myString=ShortToString((ushort)a);
This code doesn't work(I get an empty square instead of the smiley character):
int a=0x263A; // the code of ☺ corresponds to the '\x263A' literal string myString=ShortToString((ushort)a);
Is it possible to get the smiley by using the Unicode?
My question is the same. Is Unicode just partially supported?
This code works well:
This code doesn't work(I get an empty square instead of the smiley character):
Is it possible to get the smiley by using the Unicode?
Apparently, Unicode is well supported by mql4 but not by the MT4 Terminal (GUI).
I suppose you want to display it on a chart somehow ? You can use Wingding font (code 74).
Apparently, Unicode is well supported by mql4 but not by the MT4 Terminal (GUI).
I suppose you want to display it on a chart somehow ? You can use Wingding
font (code 74).
Thanky you for the answer.
Yes, I know Wingdings, but I need for the Unicode, because the smiley was just an example, I need more characters too.
As long as the used font is not UTF-32 font, it works
- en.wikipedia.org
I want to use some of these characters, but it seems that unfortunately they are not supported.
They are (supported) - those are still the part of UTF-16
They are (supported) - those are still the part of UTF-16
As long as the used font is not UTF-32 font, it works
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