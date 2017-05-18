Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871 - page 4
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in the past I have not problems with the updates and avira and install dll
from EA's and Indicators
by MT4, all was well
now come in mql.dll and Avira blocked this file
We received the following archive files:
A listing of files contained inside archives alongside their results can be found below:
Please find a detailed report concerning each individual sample below:
The file '5822cecb.vir' has been determined to be 'FALSE POSITIVE'. In particular this means that this file is not malicious but a false alarm. Detection is removed from our virus definition file (VDF) with the version: 7.11.129.6.
We received the following archive files:
A listing of files contained inside archives alongside their results can be found below:
Please find a detailed report concerning each individual sample below:
The file '5822cecb.vir' has been determined to be 'FALSE POSITIVE'. In particular this means that this file is not malicious but a false alarm. Detection is removed from our virus definition file (VDF) with the version: 7.11.129.6.
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