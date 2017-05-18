Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871 - page 4

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in the past I have not problems with the updates and avira and install dll

from EA's and Indicators 

by MT4, all was well

now come in mql.dll and Avira blocked this file

 

We received the following archive files:

File IDFilenameSize (Byte)Result
28010608quarantine.zip1002.75 KBOK

A listing of files contained inside archives alongside their results can be found below:

File IDFilenameSize (Byte)Result
279804745822cecb.vir1 MBFALSE POSITIVE


Please find a detailed report concerning each individual sample below:

FilenameResult
5822cecb.virFALSE POSITIVE


The file '5822cecb.vir' has been determined to be 'FALSE POSITIVE'. In particular this means that this file is not malicious but a false alarm. Detection is removed from our virus definition file (VDF) with the version: 7.11.129.6.

 
kessie:

We received the following archive files:

File IDFilenameSize (Byte)Result
28010608quarantine.zip1002.75 KBOK

A listing of files contained inside archives alongside their results can be found below:

File IDFilenameSize (Byte)Result
279804745822cecb.vir1 MBFALSE POSITIVE


Please find a detailed report concerning each individual sample below:

FilenameResult
5822cecb.virFALSE POSITIVE


The file '5822cecb.vir' has been determined to be 'FALSE POSITIVE'. In particular this means that this file is not malicious but a false alarm. Detection is removed from our virus definition file (VDF) with the version: 7.11.129.6.

Thank you for posting the reply from Avira.   

 
hi help me please, i have problem to install mt4. it is treminal64.exe   , initialization error 4. how i can solve it .
 

That's not enough information for us to help you!

  1. What did you do?
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  3. What happened?
  4. What do the logs say, expert and journal?
  5. Installation on Linux or Windows?
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