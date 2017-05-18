Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871 - page 3

New comment
 
I think - this is false alert about virus.
 

you think false

 

webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll is not a runtimepacker

webinstall/mt4man/metatradermanager.exe is not a runtimepacker

and I have not install in this time any from Metaquotes and I have not updated

I have allready the version 509 of MT4

The Broker have the same problems and tell me this is a Spionage Virus

and Avira tell me this   'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen' is a Spionage Virus

 
biantoro:
Today my Meta Trader 5 has update to version 871, but after the program restart, Avira found virus or trojan TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen on ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.dll & ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.exe. It is ok, or there is a virus/trojan. Is there someone who had the same experience?

Get rid of avira, it is full of miss reports.
 

MQ is checking Metatrader for viruses before publishing.

Millions people are using MT4 ... and you can check some other threads about false alerts with Avira and AVG for example ... this is old story which was already discussed.

 

you don`t understand: not existing by MT4 a file "mql.dll"

what is it?? 

 
kessie:

you don`t understand: not existing by MT4 a file "mql.dll"

what is it?? 

Its a DLL for MetaEditor . . .

 

My AV gives it a clean bill of health . . .

 

and who sent me webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll ??

I have not update anything in this time

and I have received 10 times this files with 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen'

from 01.23.2014 up to 02.09.2014

and on my Notebook I have not open any website, only MT4 

 

and this is unter libraries?

 
kessie:

and who sent me webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll ??

I have not update anything in this time

and I have received 10 times this files with 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen'

from 01.23.2014 up to 02.09.2014

and on my Notebook I have not open any website, only MT4 

Your MetaEditor is trying to be updated . . .  probably as part of MT4 or MT5 being updated.
 

I've sent it to Avira again

1234
New comment