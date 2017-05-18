Avira detected virus/trojan on update 871 - page 3
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you think false
webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll is not a runtimepacker
webinstall/mt4man/metatradermanager.exe is not a runtimepacker
and I have not install in this time any from Metaquotes and I have not updated
I have allready the version 509 of MT4
The Broker have the same problems and tell me this is a Spionage Virus
and Avira tell me this 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen' is a Spionage Virus
Today my Meta Trader 5 has update to version 871, but after the program restart, Avira found virus or trojan TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen on ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.dll & ..\Terminal\...\liveupdate\update\mql.exe. It is ok, or there is a virus/trojan. Is there someone who had the same experience?
MQ is checking Metatrader for viruses before publishing.
Millions people are using MT4 ... and you can check some other threads about false alerts with Avira and AVG for example ... this is old story which was already discussed.
you don`t understand: not existing by MT4 a file "mql.dll"
what is it??
you don`t understand: not existing by MT4 a file "mql.dll"
what is it??
Its a DLL for MetaEditor . . .
My AV gives it a clean bill of health . . .
and who sent me webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll ??
I have not update anything in this time
and I have received 10 times this files with 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen'
from 01.23.2014 up to 02.09.2014
and on my Notebook I have not open any website, only MT4
and this is unter libraries?
and who sent me webinstall/mt4dw/mql.dll ??
I have not update anything in this time
and I have received 10 times this files with 'TR/Crypt.XPACK.Gen'
from 01.23.2014 up to 02.09.2014
and on my Notebook I have not open any website, only MT4
I've sent it to Avira again