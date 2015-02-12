define Ichimoku's buffer in separate window indicator by using iIchimoku - page 2
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1) When you are removing Objects inside a loop, you always have to count down.
2) Why do you want to change your loop ?
3) Also why are you using objects for Tenkan_sen and not an indicator's buffer ?
1) !? i don't understand what do you mean . do you mean below ?
& i used this in " OnDeinit " but still have problem :
do you mean above ?
2) i want learn this case and solve this problem if it is possible.
3)i have this :
i want to have Ichimok's directly from buffer's i have from copybuffer ,
and the other problem is to shift " Senkou_Span_A_Line & Senkou_Span_B_Line " to forward ,
1° You are drawing your objects (ichimoku) with name like :
so you can't delete them with :
Instead you have to use :
2° You always have to count down when removing object from a collection of objects.
If you are doing this :
Imagine object with j=0 is deleted. ObjectsTotal(0) will change and indexing also, your object 1 become object 0.
So your new object 0 will remain on the chart, even if it's an object you want to delete, as j is now=1.
3° If you want Ichimoku on main chart, while using buffer's value in your indicator (on a separate window), why not simply add to Ichimoku indicator on the main chart ?See documentation.
4° About "the other problem is to shift Senkou_Span_A_Line & Senkou_Span_B_Line to forwar". Ad this line in your OnInit() function, replacing plot with good plot number.
wow... thank you;
* i could not connect to the www.mql5 ( for few min. ) is this was by control from you to answer to me ?
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start with 1.
1) i try this before;
Time[] is in :
and in this case :
should define it before?
angevoyageur:
2° You always have to count down when removing object from a collection of objects.
4° About "the other problem is to shift Senkou_Span_A_Line & Senkou_Span_B_Line to forwar". Ad this line in your OnInit() function, replacing plot with good plot number.
2) thank you for explaination.
4) i have draw lines by " OBJ_TREND " & " void Draw_Ichimoku_Line() "
in this case
plot = ?
2) thank you for explaination.
4) i have draw lines by " OBJ_TREND " & " void Draw_Ichimoku_Line() "
in this case
plot = ?
wow... thank you;
* i could not connect to the www.mql5 ( for few min. ) is this was by control from you to answer to me ?
/////////////
start with 1.
1) i try this before;
Time[] is in :
and in this case :
should define it before?
Yes, Time[] is define for OnCalculate(), if you need it outside you have to define it one way or another.
But, I think you are over-complicate things. If you want to remove objects draw by your indicator, you can do it with 1 simple loop.
Of course not.
Yes, Time[] is define for OnCalculate(), if you need it outside you have to define it one way or another.
But, I think you are over-complicate things.
If you want to remove objects draw by your indicator, you can do it with 1 simple loop.
2 & 3 & 4 )
thank you , i used :
very good . i do not know this.
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HOW ?????????????????