define Ichimoku's buffer in separate window indicator by using iIchimoku
i want to use value of Ichimoku buffer in my separate window indicator by using; iIchimoku
i have this:
value for " Tenkan_sen , Kijun_sen , Senkou_Span_B " are correct but for other buffer i have problem.
can you please help.
thank's in advance.
What do you mean by "other buffer I have problem". What problem ?
hi angevoyageur, and thank you.
as you can see in below:
this buffer are wrong.
there is on chart " Ichimoku.mq5 " to campare with my indicator exit for buffer's.
i think "CopyBuffer" is incorrect , can you please check them?
You don't check the returned value of CopyBuffer, are you sure there is "rates_total" bar to copy ?
EDIT: It's an interesting exercise to understand how CopyBuffer and indicator PLOT_SHIFT works.
if(CopyBuffer(hIchimoku,TENKANSEN_LINE,0,rates_total,TenkanBuffer)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(hIchimoku,KIJUNSEN_LINE,0,rates_total,KijunBuffer)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(hIchimoku,SENKOUSPANA_LINE,-InpKijun,rates_total,SpanABuffer)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(hIchimoku,SENKOUSPANB_LINE,-InpKijun,rates_total,SpanBBuffer)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(hIchimoku,CHINKOUSPAN_LINE,0,rates_total,ChinkouBuffer)<rates_total) return(0);
Thank you Mehrdad.
You don't check the returned value of CopyBuffer, are you sure there is "rates_total" bar to copy ?
!
. . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku input int tenkan_sen=9; // period of Tenkan-sen input int kijun_sen=26; // period of Kijun-sen input int senkou_span_b=52; // period of Senkou Span B //--- indicator buffer double Tenkan_sen[]; double Kijun_sen[]; double Senkou_Span_A[]; double Senkou_Span_B[]; double Chinkou_Span[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iIchimoku indicator int Ichimoku_handle; //--- we will keep the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator int bars_calculated=0; . . . //----------- void OnInit() { . . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku SetIndexBuffer(48,Tenkan_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Tenkan_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(49,Kijun_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Kijun_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(50,Senkou_Span_A,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_A,true); SetIndexBuffer(51,Senkou_Span_B,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_B,true); SetIndexBuffer(52,Chinkou_Span,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Chinkou_Span,true); Ichimoku_handle=iIchimoku(NULL,0,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); //--- if the handle is not created if(Ichimoku_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) Print(" Failed to get handle of the Ichimoku indicator"); . . . } //----------- int OnCalculate(...) { . . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku //--- number of values copied from the iIchimoku indicator int values_to_copy; //--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator int calculated=BarsCalculated(Ichimoku_handle); if(calculated<=0) { PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator changed //---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1) { //--- if the Tenkan_sen_Buffer array is greater than the number of values in the iIchimoku indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()) //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1; } int copy_Ichimoku_Tenkan_sen=CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,0,0,values_to_copy,Tenkan_sen); int copy_Ichimoku_Kijun_sen=CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,1,0,values_to_copy,Kijun_sen); int copy_Ichimoku_Senkou_Span_A=CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,2,-kijun_sen,values_to_copy,Senkou_Span_A); int copy_Ichimoku_Senkou_Span_B=CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,3,-kijun_sen,values_to_copy,Senkou_Span_B); int copy_Ichimoku_Chinkou_Span=CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,4,0,values_to_copy,Chinkou_Span); //--- memorize the number of values in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator bars_calculated=calculated; //----------- . . . //--- done return(rates_total); }
this is better , isn't ?is this correct?
!
this is better , isn't ?is this correct?
Yes, see my previous post.
you answer to my next question for simplest & The easiest solution. thank you.
& there is my last problem . for " Chinkou_Span " buffer i get fault value .
i have this :
. . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku input int tenkan_sen=9; // period of Tenkan-sen input int kijun_sen=26; // period of Kijun-sen input int senkou_span_b=52; // period of Senkou Span B //--- indicator buffer double Tenkan_sen[]; double Kijun_sen[]; double Senkou_Span_A[]; double Senkou_Span_B[]; double Chinkou_Span[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iIchimoku indicator int Ichimoku_handle; . . . //----------- void OnInit() { . . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku SetIndexBuffer(48,Tenkan_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Tenkan_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(49,Kijun_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Kijun_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(50,Senkou_Span_A,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_A,true); SetIndexBuffer(51,Senkou_Span_B,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_B,true); SetIndexBuffer(52,Chinkou_Span,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Chinkou_Span,true); Ichimoku_handle=iIchimoku(NULL,0,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); //--- if the handle is not created if(Ichimoku_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) Print(" Failed to get handle of the Ichimoku indicator"); . . . } //----------- int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { . . ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true); . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,0,0,rates_total,Tenkan_sen)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,1,0,rates_total,Kijun_sen)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,2,-kijun_sen,rates_total,Senkou_Span_A)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,3,-kijun_sen,rates_total,Senkou_Span_B)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,4,0,rates_total,Chinkou_Span)<rates_total) return(0); //----------- . . . //--- done return(rates_total); }
for " Chinkou_Span " buffer i get fault value .
where is the problem?
you answer to my next question for simplest & The easiest solution. thank you.
& there is my last problem . for " Chinkou_Span " buffer i get fault value .
i have this :
for " Chinkou_Span " buffer i get fault value .
where is the problem?
Thank you Alain.
hi;
in addition, draw Ichimok's line , and this is for Tenkan_sen
. . int TOTAL_BAR; . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku input int tenkan_sen=9; // period of Tenkan-sen input int kijun_sen=26; // period of Kijun-sen input int senkou_span_b=52; // period of Senkou Span B //--- indicator buffer double Tenkan_sen[]; double Kijun_sen[]; double Senkou_Span_A[]; double Senkou_Span_B[]; double Chinkou_Span[]; //--- variable for storing the handle of the iIchimoku indicator int Ichimoku_handle; . . . //----------- void OnInit() { . . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku SetIndexBuffer(49,Tenkan_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Tenkan_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(50,Kijun_sen,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Kijun_sen,true); SetIndexBuffer(51,Senkou_Span_A,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_A,true); SetIndexBuffer(52,Senkou_Span_B,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Senkou_Span_B,true); SetIndexBuffer(53,Chinkou_Span,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); //--- INDICATOR_data_store ArraySetAsSeries(Chinkou_Span,true); Ichimoku_handle=iIchimoku(NULL,0,tenkan_sen,kijun_sen,senkou_span_b); //--- if the handle is not created if(Ichimoku_handle==INVALID_HANDLE) Print(" Failed to get handle of the Ichimoku indicator"); . . . } //----------- int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { . . ArraySetAsSeries(Time,true); TOTAL_BAR=rates_total; . . //------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Ichimoku if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,0,0,rates_total,Tenkan_sen)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,1,0,rates_total,Kijun_sen)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,2,-kijun_sen,rates_total,Senkou_Span_A)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,3,-kijun_sen,rates_total,Senkou_Span_B)<rates_total) return(0); if(CopyBuffer(Ichimoku_handle,4,0,rates_total,Chinkou_Span)<rates_total) return(0); for(int ich=0; ich<rates_total-26; ich++) { Draw_Ichimoku_Tenkan_sen_Line(Time[ich+1],Time[ich],Tenkan_sen[ich+1],Tenkan_sen[ich],Aqua,STYLE_DOT); } //----------- . . . //--- done return(rates_total); } . . //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { . . for(int j=ObjectsTotal(0);j>=0;j--) { if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,j),"Tenkan_sen_Line")!=-1) if(!ObjectDelete(0,ObjectName(0,j))) Print("Error in deleting object (",GetLastError(),")"); } /* for(int j=0;j<=TOTAL_BAR;j++) { if(ObjectFind(0,"Tenkan_sen_Line"+TimeToString(j))>=0) ObjectDelete(0,"Tenkan_sen_Line"+TimeToString(j)); } */ . . } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void Draw_Ichimoku_Tenkan_sen_Line(datetime x1,datetime x2,double y1,double y2,color lineColor,int style) { string label="Tenkan_sen_Line"+TimeToString(x1); if(ObjectFind(0,label)==-1) { ObjectCreate(0,label,OBJ_TREND,0,x1,y1,x2,y2); ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_COLOR,lineColor); ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_WIDTH,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_RAY,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,label,OBJPROP_BACK,false); } else { ObjectMove(0,label,0,x1,y1); ObjectMove(0,label,1,x2,y2); } }
it is ok with current " for " used in " OnDeinit ".
for(int j=ObjectsTotal(0);j>=0;j--) { if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,j),"Tenkan_sen_Line")!=-1) if(!ObjectDelete(0,ObjectName(0,j))) Print("Error in deleting object (",GetLastError(),")"); }
with above in " OnDeinit " it's ok.
but if i change it by this:
for(int j=0;j<=TOTAL_BAR;j++) { if(ObjectFind(0,"Tenkan_sen_Line"+TimeToString(j))>=0) ObjectDelete(0,"Tenkan_sen_Line"+TimeToString(j)); }
in this case when time frame changed, the Tenkan_sen line for previouse time frame don't remove.
i don't understand this ;
what is the problem in second case for " OnDeinit " ?
hi;
in addition, draw Ichimok's line , and this is for Tenkan_sen
it is ok with current " for " used in " OnDeinit ".
with above in " OnDeinit " it's ok.
but if i change it by this:
in this case when time frame changed, the Tenkan_sen line for previouse time frame don't remove.
i don't understand this ;
what is the problem in second case for " OnDeinit " ?
When you are removing Objects inside a loop, you always have to count down.
Why do you want to change your loop ? Also why are you using objects for Tenkan_sen and not an indicator's buffer ?
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i want to use value of Ichimoku buffer in my separate window indicator by using; iIchimoku
i have this:
value for " Tenkan_sen , Kijun_sen , Senkou_Span_B " are correct but for other buffer i have problem.
can you please help.
thank's in advance.