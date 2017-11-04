MQL4 code to get EA Name
Thank you.
angevoyageur:
WindowExpertName
WindowExpertName
This will give error. Supposed to include brackets like this:
WindowExpertName();
tonny:It's a link . . . click it.
This will give error. Supposed to include brackets like this:
It doesn´t work on MQL5. Just on MQL4.
did anyo one knows how to do on MQL5?
- Perhaps you should read the manual.
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Chart Operations - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Chart Operations / ChartGetString - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
CHART_EXPERT_NAME The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart with the specified chart_id string
- If you had used this you would have found this and:
Checkup / MQLInfoString - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
And input parameters
#include <..\Scripts\fxsaber\Expert\ExpertsAction.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19003 void OnStart() { MessageBox(GetExpertsData()); }
Result
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Is it possible, by code, to retrieve the EA name?