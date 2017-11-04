MQL4 code to get EA Name

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Is it possible, by code, to retrieve the EA name?

 
WindowExpertName
 
Thank you.
[Deleted]  
angevoyageur:
WindowExpertName


This will give error. Supposed to include brackets like this:

WindowExpertName();
 
tonny:


This will give error. Supposed to include brackets like this:

It's a link . . . click it.
 

It doesn´t work on MQL5. Just on MQL4.

did anyo one knows how to do on MQL5?

 
  1. Perhaps you should read the manual.
              MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
                        Chart Operations - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
                                  Chart Operations / ChartGetString - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
                                            Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Chart Properties - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
    CHART_EXPERT_NAME The name of the Expert Advisor running on the chart with the specified chart_id string

  2. If you had used this you would have found this and:
              Checkup / MQLInfoString - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

And input parameters

#include <..\Scripts\fxsaber\Expert\ExpertsAction.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19003

void OnStart()
{
  MessageBox(GetExpertsData());
}


Result

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