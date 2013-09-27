Connect The Cross Trading Strategy - page 2
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Thanks, I appreciate your optimistic support, and encouragement. Here is a piece of gold for you. I will place a chart in my profile with a trading strategy. Take a look.
you are welcome.
ok.
You know, I have read many articles regarding candle patterns, which are attempting to identify tops and bottoms, which of course is the most important information to have. But what about long term. Nobody has named the long term candle patterns. I may put out a book on the study of long term candle patterns, and name them. Any ideas for names?
what do you mean by that ?
for clear it, can you paste a picture about it .
what do you mean by that ?
for clear it, can you paste a picture about it .
Look at the charts in all time frames. The beginning and end of all trending price channels, create a pattern.
These Forex candelstick patterns tell a story. Just like a bullish candlestick overshadowing the prior candlestick does(bullish engulfing). For example: the morning star, evening star..ect.
Look at the charts in all time frames. The beginning and end of all trending price channels, create a pattern.
These Forex candelstick patterns tell a story. Just like a bullish candlestick overshadowing the prior candlestick does(bullish engulfing). For example: the morning star, evening star..ect.
Analysing Candlestick Patterns in Discussion of article "Analysing Candlestick Patterns"
& show this , with picture so i can see the subject .
Analysing Candlestick Patterns in Discussion of article "Analysing Candlestick Patterns"
& show this , with picture so i can see the subject .
I may not get back right away trying to resolve issues xxx, I will do my best to ASAP. Thanks should be soon.
What do you mean? Show what with what picture, and why not here, why in that discussion? Dont understand your request..sorry.
I may not get back right away trying to resolve issues xxx, I will do my best to ASAP. Thanks should be soon.
i mean: with use that indicator you can see the classic candelstick patterns ,
and :
so can talk about it.
sorry ," I will do my best to ASAP . " ASAP what mean ?
i mean: with use that indicator you can see the classic candelstick patterns ,
and :
so can talk about it.
sorry ," I will do my best to ASAP . " ASAP what mean ?
ASAP = As soon as possible.
i mean: with use that indicator you can see the classic candelstick patterns ,
and :
so can talk about it.
sorry ," I will do my best to ASAP . " ASAP what mean ?
I see what you mean, but this indicator, drawing boxes around the candle, takes from the look of the actual price action that created the candle with the wicks showing more info, and a different design or pattern overall. Did you find the gold in my profile, check it out.