Wick Reject MA Indicator... Code issues need expert advice.....
if(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+1)>MA_LowBuffer[i] && iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+1)>MA_LowBuffer[i] && iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+1)>MA_LowBuffer[i]&& iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+1)<MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrUpBuffer[i]=Low[i]-15*pix_y();}
or
if(high[i+1]>MA_LowBuffer[i] && open[i+1]>MA_LowBuffer[i] && close[i+1])>MA_LowBuffer[i]&& low[i+1]<MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrUpBuffer[i]=low[i]-15*pix_y();}
or
SOLVE!!!!!
Thank you so much.. i+1 made so much diff.. been trying to solve it since 24hrs ago....
SOLVE!!!!!
Thank you so much.. i+1 made so much diff.. been trying to solve it since 24hrs ago....
if(use_alert) { if(ArrUpBuffer[1]!=1) Alert(_Symbol," ",_Period," ",up_alert); if(ArrDnBuffer[1]!=1) Alert(_Symbol," ",_Period," ",down_alert);
if(high[i+1]>MA_LowBuffer[i] && open[i+1]>MA_LowBuffer[i] && close[i+1])>MA_LowBuffer[i]&& low[i+1]<MA_LowBuffer[i])
{
ArrUpBuffer[i]=low[i]-15*pix_y();
if(prev_calculated>0 && use_alert)
Alert(_Symbol," ",_Period," ",up_alert);
}
{ int i=0,j=0; ArrayResize(mess_data,NumPair+1,20); ArrayResize(mess_color,NumPair+1,20); //--- for(int k=0;k<NumPair;k++) { for(j=0;j<tf_desk;j++) { double MAL=iMA(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],mal_period,mal_shift,mal_method,mal_price,0); if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) {mess_data[k][j]="D";mess_color[k][j]=clrRed; if(k>0 && use_alert) Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",down_alert);} if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) {mess_data[k][j]="U";mess_color[k][j]=clrLime; if(k>0 && use_alert) Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",up_alert);} else {mess_data[k][j]="X";mess_color[k][j]=clrGray;} } } }
static bool alert=false; //--- //--- if(k>0 && use_alert && !alert) { Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",down_alert); alert=true; } //--- else if(k>0 && use_alert && !alert) { Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",up_alert); alert=true; } //--- else { mess_data[k][j]="X";mess_color[k][j]=clrGray; alert=false; }
It still doesn't works.... If the result is positive, the alert keep on popping up till the next candle or till there isn't any sign. if there is sign, it will keep on giving alert non stop.
Here's the whole code.. so basically i put the alert same as the dashboard... cause i want to monitor multiply pairs and TF. so if the dash board shows a U or D at a pair and TF, it will shows the alert but it keep on beeping and poppinp up non stop till there isn't the D or U shown. but i still need the U or D to be shown. just need the alert to popup just once each time.
Thank you sir
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| EXTREME.mq4 | //| Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Rizal Ijal Izan Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2015, Rizal Ijal Izan MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 //--- plot MA_Low #property indicator_label1 "MA_Low" //--- Arrow1 #property indicator_label2 "ArrUp" #property indicator_label3 "ArrDn" //--- input parameters enum eprice { s0 = 0,//LOW/HIGH s1 = 1 //CLOSE/CLOSE }; //--- input string str1="============MOVING AVERAGE LOW============";//====================== input int mal_period= 5;//PERIOD input int mal_shift = 0;//SHIFT input ENUM_MA_METHOD mal_method=MODE_LWMA;//METHOD input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mal_price=PRICE_LOW;//PRICE input color mal_col=clrMagenta;//LINE COLOR input int mal_width=0;//LINE THICKNESS input string str2="============ALERTS============";//====================== input bool a_m1 = false;//ALERT M1 input bool a_m5 = true;//ALERT M5 input bool a_m15= true;//ALERT M15 input bool a_m30= true;//ALERT M30 input bool a_h1 = true;//ALERT H1 input bool a_h4 = false;//ALERT H4 input bool a_d1 = false;//ALERT D1 input bool a_w1 = false;//ALERT W1 input bool a_mn = false;//ALERT MN input string str3="============ARROW============";//====================== input int arrup_W=2;//Arrow Up Width input color arrup_C=clrLime;//Arrow Up Color int arrup_code=115;//Arrow Up Code input int arrdn_W=2;//Arrow Dn Width input color arrdn_C=clrOrangeRed;//Arrow Dn Color int arrdn_code=115;//Arrow Dn Code input string str4="============PAIRS============";//*ENTRY OF THE PAIRS TO BE SHOWN, extern string pairs="EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,EURJPY";//EX. EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,EURJPY* input bool show_db=true;//Show Dashboard input ENUM_BASE_CORNER p_loc=CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER;//PANEL LOCATION color Background_Color=C'40,40,40'; input color Text_Color=clrWhite; input color Text_Label_Color=clrYellow; extern int Offset_X = 10; extern int Offset_Y = 10; input string str5="============ALERT============";//====================== extern string al_set = "Alerts settings"; extern bool use_alert = true; extern string down_alert = "WICK REJECTION FOR SELL"; extern string up_alert = "WICK REJECTION FOR BUY"; //--- indicator buffers double MA_LowBuffer[]; double ArrUpBuffer[]; double ArrDnBuffer[]; //--- string pair[]; int x,y,NumPair,ofs_sema=20; string tf_label[];//={"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN"}; int tf_desk = 0; int tf_lab_ofset[]={4,4,2,2,4,4,4,4,2}; //int Trend_Timeframe[9]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200}; int Trend_Timeframe[]; int y1,yo[3],lo,xp1[2]; string mess_data[][9]; color mess_color[][9]; static bool alert=false; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping IndicatorBuffers(3); SetIndexBuffer(0,MA_LowBuffer);SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,mal_width,mal_col); SetIndexBuffer(1,ArrUpBuffer);SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,arrup_W,arrup_C);SetIndexArrow(1,arrup_code); SetIndexBuffer(2,ArrDnBuffer);SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,arrdn_W,arrdn_C);SetIndexArrow(2,arrdn_code); //--- Background_Color=(color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); pairs = StringTrimLeft(pairs); pairs = StringTrimRight(pairs); while(true && !IsStopped()) { if(StringSubstr(pairs,StringLen(pairs)-1)==",") pairs=StringSubstr(pairs,0,StringLen(pairs)-1); else break; } int pos=0,p=1; while(true && !IsStopped()) { pos=StringFind(pairs,",",0); ArrayResize(pair,p,100); pair[p-1]=StringTrimLeft(StringTrimRight(StringSubstr(pairs,0,pos))); pairs=StringSubstr(pairs,pos+1); if(pos<1)break; p++; } //--- NumPair=ArraySize(pair); int extend_board=0; double symlen=0; for(int j=0;j<ArraySize(pair);j++) symlen=MathMax(symlen,StringLen(pair[j])); //--- if(a_m1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=1;} if(a_m5){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M5";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=5;} if(a_m15){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M15";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=15;} if(a_m30){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M30";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=30;} if(a_h1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="H1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=60;} if(a_h4){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="H4";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=240;} if(a_d1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="D1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=1440;} if(a_w1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="W1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=10080;} if(a_mn){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="MN";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=43200;} //--- int ylen=4*NumPair; if(NumPair==1)ylen++; //--- switch(p_loc) { case 0: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+20; //--- yo[0]=y; yo[1]=-20; yo[2]=1; y1=5; xp1[0]=35; xp1[1]=70; //--- break; case 1: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y; yo[1]=-25; yo[2]=1; y1=10; xp1[0]=100+20*(tf_desk-1); xp1[1]=0; //--- ArraySetAsSeries(tf_label,true); ArraySetAsSeries(tf_lab_ofset,true); ArraySetAsSeries(Trend_Timeframe,true); //--- break; case 2: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y+15*(NumPair); yo[1]=10; yo[2]=-1; y1=5; xp1[0]=35; xp1[1]=70; //--- break; case 3: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y+15*(NumPair); yo[1]=10; y1=5; yo[2]=-1; xp1[0]=100+20*(tf_desk-1); xp1[1]=0; //--- ArraySetAsSeries(tf_label,true); ArraySetAsSeries(tf_lab_ofset,true); ArraySetAsSeries(Trend_Timeframe,true); //--- break; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { Comment(""); for(int i=ObjectsTotal(); i>=0; i--) { if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(i),0,5)=="Comb_") { ObjectDelete(ObjectName(i)); } } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateText(string label,int posx,int posy,string text,int fontsize,string font,color fontcolor,ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,posx); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,posy); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(label,text,fontsize,font,fontcolor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int i,limit; limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0)limit=limit+2; for(i=limit-2;i>=0;i--) { MA_LowBuffer[i]=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,mal_period,mal_shift,mal_method,mal_price,i); if(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrDnBuffer[i]=High[i]+50*pix_y();} if(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrUpBuffer[i]=Low[i]-50*pix_y();} } //--------------- int total=NumPair; //--- y=yo[0]; //--- if(show_db) { load_data(); for(i=0; i<tf_desk; i++) { CreateText("Comb_Segment_Label_"+(string)i,xp1[1]+x+tf_lab_ofset[i]+ofs_sema*i,y+y1,(string)tf_label[i],6,"Verdana",Text_Label_Color,ANCHOR_CENTER,p_loc); } //--- for(int k=0; k<NumPair; k++) { CreateText("Comb_Symbol_"+(string)k,xp1[0]-10,y-yo[1],pair[k],10,"Arial Black",Text_Color,ANCHOR_LEFT,p_loc); for(i=0; i<tf_desk; i++) { CreateText("Comb_Segment_"+(string)i+"_"+(string)k,xp1[1]+3+x+ofs_sema*i,y-yo[1],mess_data[k][i],10,"Verdana",Gray,ANCHOR_CENTER,p_loc); ObjectSet("Comb_Segment_"+(string)i+"_"+(string)k,OBJPROP_COLOR,mess_color[k][i]); } y+=15*yo[2]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double pix_y() { return((ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0)-ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0))/ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void load_data() { int i=0,j=0; ArrayResize(mess_data,NumPair+1,20); ArrayResize(mess_color,NumPair+1,20); //--- for(int k=0;k<NumPair;k++) { for(j=0;j<tf_desk;j++) { double MAL=iMA(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],mal_period,mal_shift,mal_method,mal_price,0); if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) {mess_data[k][j]="D";mess_color[k][j]=clrRed; if(k>0 && use_alert) Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",down_alert);} if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) {mess_data[k][j]="U";mess_color[k][j]=clrLime; if(k>0 && use_alert) Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",up_alert);} else {mess_data[k][j]="X";mess_color[k][j]=clrGray;} } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, Rizal Ijal Izan MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 3 //--- plot MA_Low #property indicator_label1 "MA_Low" //--- Arrow1 #property indicator_label2 "ArrUp" #property indicator_label3 "ArrDn" //--- input parameters enum eprice { s0 = 0,//LOW/HIGH s1 = 1 //CLOSE/CLOSE }; //--- input string str1="============MOVING AVERAGE LOW============";//====================== input int mal_period= 5;//PERIOD input int mal_shift = 0;//SHIFT input ENUM_MA_METHOD mal_method=MODE_LWMA;//METHOD input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE mal_price=PRICE_LOW;//PRICE input color mal_col=clrMagenta;//LINE COLOR input int mal_width=0;//LINE THICKNESS input string str2="============ALERTS============";//====================== input bool a_m1= false;//ALERT M1 input bool a_m5 = true;//ALERT M5 input bool a_m15= true;//ALERT M15 input bool a_m30= true;//ALERT M30 input bool a_h1 = true;//ALERT H1 input bool a_h4 = false;//ALERT H4 input bool a_d1 = false;//ALERT D1 input bool a_w1 = false;//ALERT W1 input bool a_mn = false;//ALERT MN input string str3="============ARROW============";//====================== input int arrup_W=2;//Arrow Up Width input color arrup_C=clrLime;//Arrow Up Color int arrup_code=115;//Arrow Up Code input int arrdn_W=2;//Arrow Dn Width input color arrdn_C=clrOrangeRed;//Arrow Dn Color int arrdn_code=115;//Arrow Dn Code input string str4="============PAIRS============";//*ENTRY OF THE PAIRS TO BE SHOWN, extern string pairs="EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,EURJPY";//EX. EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,EURJPY* input bool show_db=true;//Show Dashboard input ENUM_BASE_CORNER p_loc=CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER;//PANEL LOCATION color Background_Color=C'40,40,40'; input color Text_Color=clrWhite; input color Text_Label_Color=clrYellow; extern int Offset_X = 10; extern int Offset_Y = 10; input string str5="============ALERT============";//====================== extern string al_set="Alerts settings"; extern bool use_alert=true; extern string down_alert="WICK REJECTION FOR SELL"; extern string up_alert="WICK REJECTION FOR BUY"; //--- indicator buffers double MA_LowBuffer[]; double ArrUpBuffer[]; double ArrDnBuffer[]; //--- string pair[]; int x,y,NumPair,ofs_sema=20; string tf_label[];//={"M1","M5","M15","M30","H1","H4","D1","W1","MN"}; int tf_desk=0; int tf_lab_ofset[]={4,4,2,2,4,4,4,4,2}; //int Trend_Timeframe[9]={1,5,15,30,60,240,1440,10080,43200}; int Trend_Timeframe[]; int y1,yo[3],lo,xp1[2]; string mess_data[][9]; color mess_color[][9]; static bool alert=false; int alert_flag; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping IndicatorBuffers(3); SetIndexBuffer(0,MA_LowBuffer);SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,mal_width,mal_col); SetIndexBuffer(1,ArrUpBuffer);SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,arrup_W,arrup_C);SetIndexArrow(1,arrup_code); SetIndexBuffer(2,ArrDnBuffer);SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID,arrdn_W,arrdn_C);SetIndexArrow(2,arrdn_code); //--- Background_Color=(color)ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_COLOR_BACKGROUND); pairs = StringTrimLeft(pairs); pairs = StringTrimRight(pairs); while(true && !IsStopped()) { if(StringSubstr(pairs,StringLen(pairs)-1)==",") pairs=StringSubstr(pairs,0,StringLen(pairs)-1); else break; } int pos=0,p=1; while(true && !IsStopped()) { pos=StringFind(pairs,",",0); ArrayResize(pair,p,100); pair[p-1]=StringTrimLeft(StringTrimRight(StringSubstr(pairs,0,pos))); pairs=StringSubstr(pairs,pos+1); if(pos<1)break; p++; } //--- NumPair=ArraySize(pair); int extend_board=0; double symlen=0; for(int j=0;j<ArraySize(pair);j++) symlen=MathMax(symlen,StringLen(pair[j])); //--- if(a_m1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=1;} if(a_m5){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M5";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=5;} if(a_m15){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M15";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=15;} if(a_m30){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="M30";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=30;} if(a_h1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="H1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=60;} if(a_h4){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="H4";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=240;} if(a_d1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="D1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=1440;} if(a_w1){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="W1";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=10080;} if(a_mn){tf_desk++;ArrayResize(tf_label,tf_desk,9);tf_label[tf_desk-1]="MN";ArrayResize(Trend_Timeframe,tf_desk,9);Trend_Timeframe[tf_desk-1]=43200;} //--- int ylen=4*NumPair; if(NumPair==1)ylen++; //--- switch(p_loc) { case 0: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+20; //--- yo[0]=y; yo[1]=-20; yo[2]=1; y1=5; xp1[0]=35; xp1[1]=70; //--- break; case 1: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y; yo[1]=-25; yo[2]=1; y1=10; xp1[0]=100+20*(tf_desk-1); xp1[1]=0; //--- ArraySetAsSeries(tf_label,true); ArraySetAsSeries(tf_lab_ofset,true); ArraySetAsSeries(Trend_Timeframe,true); //--- break; case 2: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y+15*(NumPair); yo[1]=10; yo[2]=-1; y1=5; xp1[0]=35; xp1[1]=70; //--- break; case 3: x = Offset_X+10; y = Offset_Y+10; //--- yo[0]=y+15*(NumPair); yo[1]=10; y1=5; yo[2]=-1; xp1[0]=100+20*(tf_desk-1); xp1[1]=0; //--- ArraySetAsSeries(tf_label,true); ArraySetAsSeries(tf_lab_ofset,true); ArraySetAsSeries(Trend_Timeframe,true); //--- break; } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { Comment(""); for(int i=ObjectsTotal(); i>=0; i--) { if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(i),0,5)=="Comb_") { ObjectDelete(ObjectName(i)); } } return; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CreateText(string label,int posx,int posy,string text,int fontsize,string font,color fontcolor,ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor,ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner) { ObjectDelete(label); ObjectCreate(label,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,posx); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,posy); ObjectSet(label,OBJPROP_BACK,false); ObjectSetText(label,text,fontsize,font,fontcolor); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int i,limit; limit=rates_total-prev_calculated; if(prev_calculated>0)limit=limit+2; for(i=limit-2;i>=0;i--) { MA_LowBuffer[i]=iMA(_Symbol,_Period,mal_period,mal_shift,mal_method,mal_price,i); if(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrDnBuffer[i]=High[i]+50*pix_y();} if(iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iOpen(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)>=MA_LowBuffer[i] && iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,i+0)<=MA_LowBuffer[i]) {ArrUpBuffer[i]=Low[i]-50*pix_y();} } //--------------- int total=NumPair; //--- y=yo[0]; //--- if(show_db) { load_data(); for(i=0; i<tf_desk; i++) { CreateText("Comb_Segment_Label_"+(string)i,xp1[1]+x+tf_lab_ofset[i]+ofs_sema*i,y+y1,(string)tf_label[i],6,"Verdana",Text_Label_Color,ANCHOR_CENTER,p_loc); } //--- for(int k=0; k<NumPair; k++) { CreateText("Comb_Symbol_"+(string)k,xp1[0]-10,y-yo[1],pair[k],10,"Arial Black",Text_Color,ANCHOR_LEFT,p_loc); for(i=0; i<tf_desk; i++) { CreateText("Comb_Segment_"+(string)i+"_"+(string)k,xp1[1]+3+x+ofs_sema*i,y-yo[1],mess_data[k][i],10,"Verdana",Gray,ANCHOR_CENTER,p_loc); ObjectSet("Comb_Segment_"+(string)i+"_"+(string)k,OBJPROP_COLOR,mess_color[k][i]); } y+=15*yo[2]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double pix_y() { return((ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MAX,0)-ChartGetDouble(0,CHART_PRICE_MIN,0))/ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void load_data() { int i=0,j=0; ArrayResize(mess_data,NumPair+1,20); ArrayResize(mess_color,NumPair+1,20); //--- for(int k=0;k<NumPair;k++) { for(j=0;j<tf_desk;j++) { double MAL=iMA(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],mal_period,mal_shift,mal_method,mal_price,0); if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) { mess_data[k][j]="D";mess_color[k][j]=clrRed; if(k>0 && use_alert) if(alert_flag!=1) { Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",down_alert); alert_flag=1; } } if(iHigh(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iOpen(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iClose(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)>=MAL && iLow(pair[k],Trend_Timeframe[j],0)<=MAL) { mess_data[k][j]="U";mess_color[k][j]=clrLime; if(k>0 && use_alert) if(alert_flag!=2) { Alert(pair[k]," ",Trend_Timeframe[j]," ",up_alert); alert_flag=2; } } else {mess_data[k][j]="X";mess_color[k][j]=clrGray;} } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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I tried to code on my own.. but looks like something wrong somewhere as the indicator came out at the wrong place...
What i'm trying to code here is,
*If a candle High price is above MA, the candle Open, Close and Low price is below MA, it will show a Down arrow.
*If a candle Low price is below MA, the candle Open, Close and High price is above MA, it will show a Up arrow.
This the result that i get on my chart
It doesn't show at the right candle... any expert advice to point out or show the code error i did?
Much appreciate your kind help...
Moderator may delete if found this thread not suitable...
Regards