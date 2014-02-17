Beta Version of MetaTrader 4 IDE Including New MQL4 Compiler and Editor - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi !
Does anyone know how to avoid freshly updated MT4's to "migrate" in the stupid Windows 7 "C:\Users\Duras\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes" folder and make them to run in the old folder ? I usualy keep them running in "D:\Forex\MT4_Alpari\..." and I want them to remain there !
Thank you !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Accounts base corrupted, file [...]\MetaTrader 5\config\accounts.dat deleted
newdigital, 2013.12.27 16:28
I think - it was about Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8 and so on - MT5 is not installed on the directory you want in case you are using those versions of Windows (in /Program Files for example) - the data will be stored in UserData of Windows. I am talking about same Windows (inside the Windows).
So, if you want to install MT5 in your custom directory - you should start using MT5 with '/portable' key (see image) :
I mean - if I instal MT5 and start it using Windows XP so I will find indicators, templates and so on in the installation directory (/Program Files/ ...). If I am using Windows 8 for example, so this installation directory will be empty, and indicators/EAs/data will be transfered by Windows to UserData.
To prevent it - start MT5 with /portable key - example - modify the icon for this key - right mouse click on MT5 icon on your desktop and insert /portable - for example : "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\terminal.exe" /portable
But I am not doing it for my PC as I personally do not care where my indicators/templates etc are stored in Windows ... if I can find them - so i do not care ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Accounts base corrupted, file [...]\MetaTrader 5\config\accounts.dat deleted
newdigital, 2013.12.27 17:13
As I understand - when you instal Metatrader and making the first start of it - Windows will not transfer the data/indicators etc in case you are using /portable key. Because Windows is transferring it by first start (from metatrader directory to UserData of Windows).
But as I said - I am not using this /portable key ...
Yes, because it is related to Windows (not to Metatrader 4 or 5). This is Windows making such new folders: Windows 7 for example is not allowing to install the programs to any folder we want. That is why some traders are doing the following:
Yes. We will