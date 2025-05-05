running multiple sequential tests - page 3

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RaptorUK:
OK,  I have Optimization working . . .  make sure you have the optimization parameters that you want to optimize with ticked before you save your  set  file.   If you don't you should see a error message in the journal . . .  I did.

great it works now. I'm going to test other EA and parameters combinations and let you know

thanks 

 
michelino:

great it works now. I'm going to test other EA and parameters combinations and let you know

thanks 

Glad to hear it    you are most welcome 
 
RaptorUK:
Glad to hear it    you are most welcome 

it works fine with every EA and parametrs combo. now I can let it work overnight doing multiple tests

thanks a lot 

 
michelino:

it works fine with every EA and parametrs combo. now I can let it work overnight doing multiple tests

thanks a lot 

Can you post some samples files to help others in the future ? Thanks.
 
angevoyageur:
Can you post some samples files to help others in the future ? Thanks.

sure:

the following is .ini configuration file I've used

[Common]
Login=200..
Password=ce...
ProxyEnable=0
ProxyType=0
ProxyAddress=0
ProxyLogin=10
ProxyPassword=10
KeepPrivate=1
NewsEnable=1
CertInstall=1
 
[Charts]
ProfileLast=Euro
MaxBars=500000
PrintColor=0
SaveDeleted=1
 
[Experts]
AllowLiveTrading=1
AllowDllImport=1
Enabled=1
Account=1
Profile=1
 
[Objects]
ShowPropertiesOnCreate=0
SelectOneClick=0
MagnetSens=10

 
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
;| Start testing or optimization of the specified Expert Advisor                |
;+------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[Tester]
;--- The EA is located in terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Experts\MA_Delta_OHLC
Expert=MA_Delta_OHLC
;--- The EA start parameters are normally located in terminal_data_folder\  in this example I've created an apposite folder
ExpertParameters=sets/MA_Delta_OHLC_H1.set
;--- The symbol for testing/optimization
Symbol=EURUSD
;--- The timeframe for testing/optimization
Period=H1
;--- Initial deposit
Deposit=100000
;--- Leverage for testing
Leverage=1:100
;--- The "1 minute OHLC" mode
Model=1
;--- Execution of trade orders with a random delay
ExecutionMode=0
;--- Genetic optimization This is what triggers the error if it is set to anthing but 0
Optimization=1
;--- Optimization criterion - Maximum balance drawdown value
OptimizationCriterion=0
;--- Start and end dates of the testing range
FromDate=2012.01.01
ToDate=2013.08.20
;--- Custom mode of forward testing
ForwardMode=0
;--- Start date of forward testing
ForwardDate=2011.03.01
;--- A file with a report will be saved in Terminal/F7927...
Report=MA_Delta_OHLC-eurusd-full
;--- If the specified report already exists, it will be overwritten
ReplaceReport=0
;--- Set automatic terminal shutdown upon completion of testing/optimization
ShutdownTerminal=1

 a .bat file to run multiple optimization in sequence (remember to set terminal shut down = 1)

"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_1.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_2.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_3.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_4.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_5.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_6.ini
"C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - Alpari\terminal64.exe" /config:C:\Users\mike\Desktop\mt5terminal\mt5_test_7.ini

 

 below .set file holding input paramters for EA optimization  

inputparamter = A || B || C || D || Y/N                     A=value in normal testing  B=start value in optimizaion C=step increment D=end value in optimization Y/N = Y parameter to be optimized N = not optimized 

StopLoss=0.01000000||0.01000000||0.01000||0.0200000||Y
trailPerc=0.1||1.00000000||0.100000||10.000000||N
ATR_Period=8||8||1||80||N
MA_Period=5400||120||120||1200||Y
MA_Kind=3||1||1||4||Y
Sigmas=0.0||0.0||0.100000||0.4||Y
Lot=1.00000000||1.00000000||0.100000||10.000000||N
EA_Magic=12345||12345||1||123450||N
useTrail=false||false||0||true||Y
closeAtCross=true||false||0||true||Y
positionSizing=false||false||0||true||N
deltaPeriod=6000||50||1||500||N
 
I'll post new kind of config file whenever I'll make it
 
michelino:
I'll post now kind of config file whenever I'll make it
Many thanks.
 
angevoyageur:
Many thanks.

I am trying math calculations mode for batch optimisation. Should

;--- The "1 minute OHLC" mode
Model=1

 be

;--- The "1 minute OHLC" mode
Model=3

 in the ini file?... When I run the .bat file, mt5 starts then quits.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
c_rts:

I am trying math calculations mode for batch optimisation. Should

 be

 in the ini file?... When I run the .bat file, mt5 starts then quits.

Yes,  it should be 3 . . .

Modelmode of tick generation (0 — "Every tick", 1 — "1 minute OHLC", 2 — "Open prices only", 3 — "Math calculations").

. . . does it work with Math Calculations if you try it manually ? 

 
RaptorUK:

Yes,  it should be 3 . . .

Modelmode of tick generation (0 — "Every tick", 1 — "1 minute OHLC", 2 — "Open prices only", 3 — "Math calculations").

. . . does it work with Math Calculations if you try it manually ? 

Yes it works. One thing am not sure of though is in the ini file is should it be Model=... or Mode=...
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