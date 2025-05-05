running multiple sequential tests - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, I have Optimization working . . . make sure you have the optimization parameters that you want to optimize with ticked before you save your set file. If you don't you should see a error message in the journal . . . I did.
great it works now. I'm going to test other EA and parameters combinations and let you know
thanks
great it works now. I'm going to test other EA and parameters combinations and let you know
thanks
Glad to hear it you are most welcome
it works fine with every EA and parametrs combo. now I can let it work overnight doing multiple tests
thanks a lot
it works fine with every EA and parametrs combo. now I can let it work overnight doing multiple tests
thanks a lot
Can you post some samples files to help others in the future ? Thanks.
sure:
the following is .ini configuration file I've used
a .bat file to run multiple optimization in sequence (remember to set terminal shut down = 1)
below .set file holding input paramters for EA optimization
inputparamter = A || B || C || D || Y/N A=value in normal testing B=start value in optimizaion C=step increment D=end value in optimization Y/N = Y parameter to be optimized N = not optimized
I'll post now kind of config file whenever I'll make it
Many thanks.
I am trying math calculations mode for batch optimisation. Should
be
in the ini file?... When I run the .bat file, mt5 starts then quits.
I am trying math calculations mode for batch optimisation. Should
be
in the ini file?... When I run the .bat file, mt5 starts then quits.
Yes, it should be 3 . . .
Model — mode of tick generation (0 — "Every tick", 1 — "1 minute OHLC", 2 — "Open prices only", 3 — "Math calculations").
. . . does it work with Math Calculations if you try it manually ?
Yes, it should be 3 . . .
Model — mode of tick generation (0 — "Every tick", 1 — "1 minute OHLC", 2 — "Open prices only", 3 — "Math calculations").
. . . does it work with Math Calculations if you try it manually ?