OnTesterInit issues and the command line
I get this error when loading metatrader from the command line with a config.ini file
This error happens if the following functions are contained in the EA:
I do not recieve any errors calling the strategy tester from the platform, it only happens when using the configuration file. The documentation is pretty thin on these functions with the exception of one very complex article. Are they only used to transfer frames to a chart in the terminal window? Is there any way to extract the optimized values within the Ontester function?
Any Ideas?
I think there are not much person who plays with these functions, but if you provide some example code, we can experiment a little to help you. May be it's a good idea to provide us your config file too.
What does tester authorization error mean? thanks
Ok, another time don't hijack a topic not related to your problem. Word "tester" is not sufficient to establish a relation ;-)
What version of MT5 are you using ?
Sorry for the Jack. 787
Ok, unfortunately I don't find any obvious answer to your issue. You have to fill a request to Service Desk. And please, let us know when you have a reply.
I have put in the request.
I got this working with a few modifications . . . some points follow:
I don't think this will work, you have a space . . .
"C:\Program Files\Meta5_OPTIM\terminal.exe" /config:C:\Program Files\Meta5_OPTIM\MQL5\MAconfigauto.ini
change it to this
"C:\Program Files\Meta5_OPTIM\terminal.exe" /config:"C:\Program Files\Meta5_OPTIM\MQL5\MAconfigauto.ini"
I added an entry in the configuration file for the set file
ExpertParameters=MA_TEST.set
ExpertParameters — name of a file containing input parameters of an Expert Advisor. This file must be in the \tester folder of the terminal installation directory.
I made some other changes, but I don't think they will make a difference . . . try these changes one by one, see if they help and let us know.
I get this error when loading metatrader from the command line with a config.ini file
This error happens if the following functions are contained in the EA:
I do not recieve any errors calling the strategy tester from the platform, it only happens when using the configuration file. The documentation is pretty thin on these functions with the exception of one very complex article. Are they only used to transfer frames to a chart in the terminal window? Is there any way to extract the optimized values within the Ontester function?
Any Ideas?