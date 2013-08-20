AUDUSD Technical Analysis 11.08 - 25.08 : Ranging
I think, - AUDUSD pair is the most interesting this week (in the trade, for example).
Yes they are all linked to each other, so I think there is no big difference for any pair to make predictions.
This is not a prediction. This is technical analysis based on support and resistance (prediction is some kind of "forex scam", and technical analysis is the science - so they are different ones).
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This pair is really interesting because Chinkou Span line (light blue line on the far left on the chart) is crossed with historical price on open bar for D1, and it is indicating future possible breakout. But I think that it will be reversal to original/primary bearish (D1 timeframe) so it may be breakdown. Anyway - I am expecting some good movement of the price anyway ... to any side sorry :)
This is not a prediction. This is technical analysis based on support and resistance (prediction is some kind of "forex scam", and technical analysis is the science - so they are different ones).
============
This pair is really interesting because Chinkou Span line (light blue line on the far left on the chart) is crossed with historical price on open bar for D1, and it is indicating future possible breakout. But I think that it will be reversal to original/primary bearish (D1 timeframe) so it may be breakdown. Anyway - I am expecting some good movement of the price anyway ... to any side sorry :)
newdigital, 2013.08.12 21:04
AUD/USD slightly higher as NAB lowers Aussie target
The Australian dollar traded modestly higher against its U.S.
counterpart in Asian trading Monday even after National Australia Bank
lowered its price target on the pair.
In Asian trading Monday, AUD/USD inched up 0.01% to 0.9200. The pair is likely to find support at 0.9087, Friday’s low and resistance at 0.9287, the high from July 29.
In recent days, the Aussie has been home to noticeable strength against the greenback due in large to some supportive Chinese economic data. Last week, the Aussie was boosted after official data showed that Chinese industrial output rose significantly more-than-forecast in July and consumer price inflation remained unchanged.
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AUD NAB Business Confidence
newdigital, 2013.08.13 10:142013-08-13 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time) | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
- past data is 0
- forecast data is n/a
- actual data is -3 according to the latest press release
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
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Australia's Business Confidence At 8-Month Low: NAB Survey
Australian business confidence slipped an eight-month low in July while firms' operating conditions remained at its weakest level in four years, a survey by the National Australia Bank (NAB) showed Tuesday.
The business confidence index fell to -3 in July, the lowest score since November 2012, from zero in June. "It is likely that the weakness in business activity and profitability is the key driver of weaker confidence," the survey report said.
As I see from H4 chart - this is bullish but flat :
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audusd h4 bullish but flat
about D1 so it is bearish but flat:
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audusd d1 bearish flat
As to H8 timeframe so it is also flat, besides - the price is inside Ichimpoku cloud so it may be any direction in the near future and this direction will be based on fundamental news events sorry.
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audusd h8 flat - and price is inside Ichimoku cloud
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We had bear market rally during whole last week, and Chinkou Span line crossed historical price on Friday for good breakout. But the price is still on primary bearish which is located below Ichimoku cloud. The Cloud is wide one and too far from D1 market price so I think - this last week uptrend may be just bear market rally which may be continued for this week with the trend to be reversed to primary/secondary bearish anyway.
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for the next week)
2013-08-13 01:30 GMT | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
2013-08-14 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Westpac Consumer Sentiment]
2013-08-14 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
2013-08-15 01:00 GMT | [AUD - Consumer Inflation Expectation]
2013-08-16 01:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Gov Speaks]
2013-08-19 01:30 GMT | [AUD - New Motor Vehicle Sales]
2013-08-20 01:30 GMT | [AUD - RBA Meeting Minutes]
2013-08-21 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index]
2013-08-22 00:00 GMT | [AUD - CB Leading Indicator]
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : bearish
Intraday Chart