AUDUSD Technical Analysis 08.09 - 15.09 : Ranging
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AUD Home Loans by 29 pips movement
newdigital, 2013.09.09 11:15
2013-09-09 01:30 GMT (or 03:30 MQ MT5 time| [AUD - Home Loans]
- past data is 2.6%
- forecast data is 2.2%
- actual data is 2.4% according to the latest press release
If actual > forecast = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
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Australia Home Loans +2.4% In July
The total number of home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on month in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday, standing at 52,204.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the downwardly revised 2.6 percent gain in June (originally 2.7 percent).
The value of loans was roughly flat on month at A$15.391 billion after rising 2.4 percent in the previous month.
Investment lending jumped 2.9 percent on month to A$8.789 billion after easing 0.1 percent in the month prior.
I posted the quotes from some external article about "Ichimoku Is Showing the Aussie May Have Bottomed" ... I have no idea why they decided that but anyway - if someone wants to read - go to my profile (I do not want to post external articles on this thread).
About top and bottom ...
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audusd h4
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audusd d1
As we see from the charts:
- On H4 - bullish, and the corection did not start yet on close bar
- On D1 - rally onder pronary bearish. This secondary trend (rally) will be turned onto primary bullish if the price will break 0.9319 resistance level (one of the border of the cloud).
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About top and bottom ... Many traders are using limit orders to trade (especially if they are using Depth of Market feature). And it is fully related to "top-and-bottom' fiding ... but as we know - there are no anty top and bottom. There are overbougth and oversold market condition which we are measuring by technical indicators for example.
So, the talking concerning "AUDUSD was riched bottom ... or not yet'" looks strange for me. because after one bottom we more deep bottom ... and so on ...
Anyway, I am expecting ranging market for this pair in the near future.
newdigital, 2013.09.11 08:50
President Obama Speach by AUDUSD chart - from 19 pips down to 25 pips up
2013-09-11 01:00 GMT (or 03:00 MQ MT5 time| [USD - President Obama Speach]
- past data is n/a
- forecast data is n/a
- actual data is n/a according to the latest press release
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President Obama Speaks by AUDUSD chart
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The price came to Ichimoku cloud on D1 timeframe on close bar which is indicating the ranging market condition in the near future.
If the price will cross 0.9187 resistance so this ranging tendency will be continuing for whole the week. If the price will reversed breaking 0.9056 support level (which is one of the border of Ichimoku cloud) so the primary bearish will be continuing (good to open sell trade.
UPCOMING EVENTS (high/medium impacted news events which may be affected on AUDUSD price movement for this coming week)
2013-09-09 01:30 GMT | [AUD - ANZ Job Advertisements]
2013-09-09 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Home Loans]
2013-09-09 01:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
2013-09-10 01:30 GMT | [AUD - NAB Business Confidence]
2013-09-11 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Westpac Consumer Sentiment]
2013-09-12 01:00 GMT | [AUD - Inflation Expectations]
2013-09-12 01:30 GMT | [AUD - Unemployment Rate]
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging
Intraday Chart