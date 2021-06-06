a simple question. will my EA still run even after I turn off my compueter?
the simple answer is no!
as long as your mt4 plattform is running the EA runs. as soon as you stop the plattform EA is off.
But there is a number of mt4 platforms that offer a Virtual Private Server, where you can host your EA (even free of charge)
so that your EA runs on a server. capacity, speed etc need to be verified, because if something is for free there may
be far to many EA running and your executions may be delayed or bad.
I run me EA on an old lap-top 24h/5 that is next to me in my office.
hope this helps
the simple answer is no!
as long as your mt4 plattform is running the EA runs. as soon as you stop the plattform EA is off.
But there is a number of mt4 platforms that offer a Virtual Private Server, where you can host your EA (even free of charge)
so that your EA runs on a server. capacity, speed etc need to be verified, because if something is for free there may
be far to many EA running and your executions may be delayed or bad.
I run me EA on an old lap-top 24h/5 that is next to me in my office.
hope this helps
Is it possible to run 1 account off 2 different computers?
eg. I have a computer at work and at home. I have the mt4 platform downloaded on both computers. I want to run 1 account between these 2 computers, so whatever I do on the 1 the same is done on the other.
the simple answer is no!
as long as your mt4 plattform is running the EA runs. as soon as you stop the plattform EA is off.
But there is a number of mt4 platforms that offer a Virtual Private Server, where you can host your EA (even free of charge)
so that your EA runs on a server. capacity, speed etc need to be verified, because if something is for free there may
be far to many EA running and your executions may be delayed or bad.
I run me EA on an old lap-top 24h/5 that is next to me in my office.
hope this helps
Thanks. That is very helpful.
try to run the same EA on two PC on demo mode at the simultaniusyl. make you use the same demo account.
my guess is you'll get executed twice.
tell me once you know.
would mt4 server handle 2 simultanious order requests for the same account at the same time if they originated from different terminals ?
Not simutanous but a quater of a second difference could be enough for the broker's server to handle. The problem lies with the broker and you sending messages to it from different computers.
Hi all. Just wanted to ask about how secure your Expert Advisors are after you build them on your computer. Will administrators of the MT4 or MT5 or anyone else on the network will have access to those EAs?
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Thanks for you help. I was wondering when I placed my EA on my chart and turned off my computer. Is the EA going to run?