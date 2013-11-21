Interesting news: Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - page 5
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Please don't double post, even across Forums . . . . https://www.mql5.com/56885/forum
It seemed that I had already answered this question :-D
Yeah it should be easy enough... looks like more of a step forward for mt4 than any backward adaptation for mt5...
Dear MetaQuotes,
why are English speaking users being ignored ? why don't you want English speaking beta testers ?
Dear MetaQuotes,
why are English speaking users being ignored ? why don't you want English speaking beta testers ?
Only useful thing to me would be an asynchronous order close (in same instrument); further making necessary the existence of the ontrade event - or, even better, if it was possible to supply an (custom) event handler to the function.
And of course extending the session length (server side) from 30 to, say, 300 seconds.
Metaquotes chose the begin beta on Russian section. Normally larger beta test will begin next week, including English section.
"Next week" came and went, now it's the week after "next week" . . . still we are ignored.