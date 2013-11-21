Interesting news: Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - page 5

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pedobo:
I have a hedging strategy, I operate simultaneously buy and sell orders,  when given enough time, according to market signals, I close one of the orders and another remains in operation.

With MT5 platform this is not possible.

My question:

The MT4 platform will continue to allow the opening of two contrary orders simultaneously, Sell and Buy?

Thanks!
Yes.
 
pedobo:
I have a hedging strategy, I operate simultaneously buy and sell orders,  when given enough time, according to market signals, I close one of the orders and another remains in operation.

With MT5 platform this is not possible.

My question:

The MT4 platform will continue to allow the opening of two contrary orders simultaneously, Sell and Buy?

Thanks!
Please don't double post,  even across Forums . . . .  https://www.mql5.com/56885/forum 
Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - MQL4 forum
 
RaptorUK:
Please don't double post,  even across Forums . . . .  https://www.mql5.com/56885/forum 
It seemed that I had already answered this question :-D
 
angevoyageur:
It seemed that I had already answered this question :-D
Yep,  thats why I realised it was a double post . . .  
 
ssn:
Yeah it should be easy enough... looks like more of a step forward for mt4 than any backward adaptation for mt5... 
Files:
MQL5_OrderSend.mq4  3 kb
 

Dear MetaQuotes,

 

why are English speaking users being ignored ?   why don't you want English speaking beta testers ? 

 
RaptorUK:

Dear MetaQuotes,

 

why are English speaking users being ignored ?   why don't you want English speaking beta testers ? 

Metaquotes chose the begin beta on Russian section. Normally larger beta test will begin next week, including English section.
 

Only useful thing to me would be an asynchronous order close (in same instrument); further making necessary the existence of the ontrade event - or, even better, if it was possible to supply an (custom) event handler to the function.

And of course extending the session length (server side) from 30 to, say, 300 seconds.

 
angevoyageur:
Metaquotes chose the begin beta on Russian section. Normally larger beta test will begin next week, including English section.
"Next week" came and went, now it's the week after "next week"  . . .  still we are ignored.
 
RaptorUK:
"Next week" came and went, now it's the week after "next week"  . . .  still we are ignored.
You are very boring. Obviously it's a conspiracy against you and non Russian people.
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