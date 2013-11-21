Interesting news: Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - page 3
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Discussion on the mql4.com forum: Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway
We can generate EX4/EX5 using same source code,right?
Yes, if the source code is compatible with MT4 and MT5. If you create an Indicator using IndicatorCounted() it will probably still not compile for MT5.
why is this? Is there an alternate function that replaces this in mt5?
why is this? Is there an alternate function that replaces this in mt5?
off topic but,
if they see here, i wish the speed control between 31 and 32 for visual tester.
it's long time wish from xxx? load of people and nothing hard for tech reason...
off topic but,
if they see here, i wish the speed control between 31 and 32 for visual tester.
it's long time wish from xxx load of people and nothing hard for tech reason...
Please moderate your language or have it moderated for you in a temporary or permanent way.
fixed.
i am very sorry but for my exqz, if u read my interview, please forgive the environment of my main job,
i've been learning my english with a lot of out-of-(good)school words...
now you made me feel coding is easier.
fixed.