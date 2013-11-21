Interesting news: Upcoming MetaTrader 4 and MQL4 Upgrades - Big Changes Are Underway - page 2
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In MetaTrader 4 will add new graphics
This will allow you to create complex of custom controls in the MetaTrader 5.
Not all will move. It will not be OpenCL and MQL5 Cloud Network.
After a couple of weeks will start to publish a beta version available to all.
We want to spend a long public beta testing to catch a maximum of bugs.
Yes, I forgot to mention that the speed of execution of the code will be the same. That is, MQL4 seriously accelerate.
Another great feature is that you can be one-to-use the same EX4/EX5 libraries in different languages, if these libraries will not use the specific features of their languages. Since they have full compatibility bytecode (except for special functions), then we can do math, calculation, and so the library is fully compatible with MQL4/MQL5.
The store will be on the site MQL5.com, where in the Market will be a separate section for MetaTrader 4 software. MQL5 existing merchant account would be enough.
The existing MQL4 code can be used without any changes, but we recommend mandatory to provide it with new descriptions icon, description and so on.
What about the compatibility of the concepts of a 'deal' 'position' in the MetaTrader 5 and the 'order' in MetaTrader4?
Each system is all their own way. Trading Functions - specific subset of languages.
guess we will have to port our products to mt4 to sell then
A question for MQ . . .
From Renat on Russian forum :
In Mt4 ideology tester will remain the same. On the fundamental changes do not go, at least in the near future.
From Renat on Russian forum :
I 'm not sure it would need a change in ideology to address this deficit . . . I tried posting on mql4/ru but my post seemed to be invisible. Would be nice to have an English speaking version of Renat posting here as much as the Russian Renat posts on mql5/ru and mql4/ru . . . perhaps my hopes are too ambitious.
I guess you have reported this "deficit" to ServiceDesk ?
Yes, I guess that is my best/only option, but it would be nice to be able to have a little dialogue with someone from MetaQuotes on this Forum . . .
I agree but...
I know, doesn't mean I can't hope for the hopeless . . . I raised a ticket, apparently there are no problems testing Indicators in the MT4 Strategy Tester.
Service Desk responded . . .
No, sorry. MT4 tester will not be improved in such way